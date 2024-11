Ajman Bank Announces Reopening of Khalifa Branch in Ajman Following Complete Redesign

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 13 November 2024





Ajman Bank has announced the reopening of its Khalifa branch in Ajman, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative banking environments. After being temporarily closed for a year due to a fire in the building, Ajman Bank took the opportunity to redesign the branch, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility that aligns with the bank’s modern, technology-driven standards across all its branches.



The revamped Khalifa branch is strategically positioned to serve the community and businesses in Ajman, offering a comprehensive range of banking services with cutting-edge technology that promises a seamless, convenient banking experience. The branch’s redesign reflects Ajman Bank’s forward-thinking ethos and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers with efficiency and accessibility.



Commenting on the reopening, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are delighted to welcome our customers back to our Khalifa branch, now enhanced with a modern, technology-savvy look that redefines the banking experience. Ajman Bank remains committed to providing our clients with top-tier financial solutions in an environment that reflects our dedication to innovation and customer convenience. The Khalifa branch is a testament to our commitment to serve Ajman’s residents and business community with the highest standards of service.”



The Ajman Bank Khalifa branch is now fully operational and equipped with advanced systems and services to support the diverse financial needs of its customers. The branch’s sleek, modern design ensures that clients have access to Ajman Bank’s wide range of banking solutions in a setting that combines modern design with ease of use, underpinned by a dedicated team of professionals.







