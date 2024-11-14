Bahrain International Airshow 2024 launches with royal opening, aircraft debuts and international attendance

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, inaugurated the seventh edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024 this morning at Sakhir Air Base which was held under the patronage of His Majesty the King.



Announcements came from a range of businesses in attendance across the show. Today Valo Aviation has become the Kingdom’s inaugural business jet operator after receiving its Bahraini Air Operators Certificate (AOC), with the aim to manage 15 aircraft within the next two years from its home base of Manama.



IronNet, the AI-based collective defense cybersecurity company, and Asterion, a leader in counter-UAS technology, also announced today at the Bahrain International Airshow a partnership on the protection of critical infrastructure through the integration of AI-based cybersecurity and counter-UAS solutions.



Over 125 different types of aircraft are being showcased, providing visitors the opportunity to experience them close up, before a curated flying display of assets and aerobatic teams takes to the sky to demonstrate the latest innovations and technologies in the industry. Aiming to be its busiest and most spectacular instalment yet, BIAS has also seen debuts from USDOD B-52H Stratofortress and flydubai within it’s static display.



Today’s afternoon flying display saw the skies above Sakhir Air Base filled with the world’s most renowned air display teams and aircraft, with showcases of the RBAF F-16, RSAF Saudi Hawks, RSAF Typhoon, US DOD F-16, Gulf Air B787-9, US DOD P-8 Poseidon, PAF JF-17, IAF Sarang Helicopter Team and The Global Stars.



The Bahrain International Airshow is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee.







