"Abraj Omar": An Elegant Haven Blending Sophistication and Spirituality in the Heart of Makkah

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November 14 2024: At Cityscape 2024, Alesayi Holding; represented by its real estate sector; proudly announces the launch of its luxurious project, "Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences by MGallery," a development redefining upscale hospitality just steps from the Holy Kaaba. The project reflects Alesayi Holding's vision of creating an exquisite sanctuary that harmonizes spirituality and elegance, offering an exceptional experience for pilgrims and residents alike.



Located in the heart of the sacred city, a mere 300 meters from the Holy Mosque and under 800 meters from the Kaaba, "Abraj Omar" spans approximately 60,000 square meters. With 200 luxury residential units and 280 hotel rooms, the project is designed to comfortably host around 2,000 guests at once, providing a refined and serene atmosphere that allows visitors to focus fully on their spiritual journey.



Eng. Hani Habashy, CEO of Alesayi Holding, commented, "We are proud to offer a spiritual destination that inspires pilgrims and provides them with an elevated, luxurious stay." He added, "Through this project, Alesayi Holding aims to blend modernity with the cultural and religious heritage of Makkah, in alignment with Vision 2030."



Accommodation options at "Abraj Omar" range from one-bedroom apartments spanning 80 square meters to opulent penthouses offering panoramic views of the Holy Mosque, starting at 250 square meters with three bedrooms. Over 70% of the units include dedicated personal assistant rooms, ensuring guests experience the highest levels of comfort and care.



The project is set to make a substantial impact on the local economy, creating approximately 10,000 jobs during construction and an additional 5,000 jobs upon operational launch. This workforce will span construction, hospitality, logistics, and facility management, adhering to world-class standards in luxury hotel operations. Global design leaders, including Gensler, Dar Engineering, and HDP, collaborated on the design, with Accor managing the "MGallery Makkah" hotel.



"Abraj Omar" represents an investment exceeding SAR 2 billion, with projected returns surpassing SAR 3.8 billion. Construction is expected to be completed within three years, with operations targeted to begin in 2028. With its distinguished design and sacred location, "Abraj Omar" is more than just a project; it is a unique experience that unites elegance, tranquility, and spirituality in one remarkable destination.







MENAFN14112024007668016507ID1108886311