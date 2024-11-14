OIC Secretary-General Visits ICESCO Pavilion at COP29, Commends Innovative Contributions to Climate Action

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 13 November, 2024



On the sidelines of COP29, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, paid a visit to the pavilion set up by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). He was warmly received by H.E. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO who gave an overview of ICESCO’s innovative initiatives and programs tailored for COP29.



During the visit, Dr. AlMalik highlighted the various activities and strategic engagements that ICESCO has planned for the Conference, including high-level ministerial meetings and roundtable discussions.



These sessions will delve into critical areas such as the role of space science in bolstering climate action and the significant impact of cultural heritage in fostering environmental sustainability.



H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha commended ICESCO for its proactive approach in showcasing the Islamic world’s meaningful contributions to addressing climate change. He underscored the importance of ICESCO’s initiatives, which span scientific, educational, and cultural dimensions, and praised the Organization’s efforts in driving innovative solutions within its mandate.



The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the OIC General Secretariat’s support for ICESCO, noting that its programs align with broader OIC goals of advancing sustainable human development and resilience across the Islamic world.



The Secretary-General also emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among OIC Member States, highlighting the shared responsibility in tackling the global climate crisis. He lauded ICESCO’s commitment to promoting a holistic approach that integrates science, technology, education, and cultural preservation as key tools in the global fight against climate change.



The ICESCO pavilion at COP29 serves as a platform to highlight the diverse initiatives of the Islamic world in the climate arena, reinforcing the organization’s role as a leader in knowledge-sharing and capacity-building for sustainable development.





MENAFN14112024005338014459ID1108886298