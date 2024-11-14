The future of travel: Euronews reveals the seven emerging travel trends for 2025

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 November 2024: As the travel landscape continues to evolve, Euronews unveils seven key trends shaping the future of travel in 2025. Many of these reflect a shift towards affordability, authenticity, sustainability, cultural experiences, and immersive adventures, shaped by global issues such as overtourism and climate change. Now, in the third edition of its Travel Trends Report, Euronews has partnered with Oxford Economics to analyse data and insights to look at how we’ll travel in the year ahead.



Offbeat Alternatives: Destination Dupes

Given the prominence and concerns over overtourism in popular holiday destinations, travellers are increasingly seeking affordable destination dupes of overcrowded hotspots. This trend, primarily driven by Gen Z, promotes a more meaningful connection with destinations that have yet to be impacted by mass tourism, often without the price tag as well as the crowds.

Suggested alternatives: Taipei instead of Seoul, Perth instead of Sydney, Vilnius and Bucharest in place of Barcelona and Amsterdam, and Albania as an alternative to Greece.



Cosmic Getaways

Interest in astro-tourism is on the rise, spurred by celestial events such as the Northern Lights and the A3 comet sighting. The designation of 20 new International Dark Sky Parks in 2023 reflects this trend, offering travellers opportunities for stargazing and deeper connections with nature.

The rise of astro-tourism reflects a broader shift towards purposeful travel and improved mental wellbeing, where individuals seek deeper connections with nature and the universe - from remote observatories in tranquil settings to guided night sky tours.

Suggested destinations: Northumberland, Chile, Iceland.



Coolcations

The “Coolcations” trend is on the rise as travellers look to escape the increasing heat and discomfort of traditional summer destinations. This movement encourages holidays in colder climates during warmer months, driven by both climate concerns and the pursuit of unique experiences. As global temperatures rise, travellers are opting for places known for their cooler weather and stunning landscapes, prioritising comfort and enjoyment.

Suggested destinations: Canada, Alaska, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland.



Rail Renaissance

Slow, leisurely train travel is transforming the way people explore the world, as more travellers seek sustainable alternatives to flying. Train journeys are not just about transportation; they offer scenic routes, panoramic views, and unique dining experiences, making travel an integral part of the adventure. While many of these trains provide high-speed Wi-Fi, travellers can also enhance their mental well-being by disconnecting, unwinding, and taking in the beautiful landscapes and surrounding nature. The growing demand for leisurely journeys, opulent rail services, and new night trains is redefining slow travel, blending nostalgia, relaxation, and sustainability

Suggested routes: Orient Express, Switzerland’s Glacier Express, Florida’s Brightline, South Africa’s Rovos Rail.



Purposeful Journeys: Leaving More Than Memories

There is a growing emphasis on purposeful journeys that inspire travellers to create positive impacts on the communities and environments they visit. This shift from product-led to social-led travel sees tourists actively seeking opportunities to engage in local initiatives, such as reforestation projects, wildlife conservation efforts and beach clean ups. However, as awareness of sustainability and overtourism increases, both destinations and travellers should go beyond marketing buzzwords to demonstrate genuine, measurable efforts that support local communities and ecosystems. A crucial aspect of this approach is the involvement of local communities in decision-making, empowering residents to shape tourism strategies and ensuring meaningful benefits that enhance the authenticity of the travel experience.

Suggested destinations: Ayala Land’s Regenerative Tourism initiative, Philippines; Ecuador.



Set Adventures: Walk Through Iconic Scenes

The phenomenon of set jetting continues to shape travel choices as popular films and TV shows inspire viewers to visit the real-life locations featured on their screens. This trend not only elevates the travel experience but also introduces international audiences to destinations previously unknown to them. South Korea has seen explosive tourism growth, driven in part by the global popularity of its entertainment industry, including K-dramas and films.

Suggested Destinations: Paris and Rome (inspired by Emily in Paris), Koh Samui (inspired by the third installment of The White Lotus), Tetbury in the Cotswolds (inspired by Rivals), Nantucket (inspired by Perfect Couple) and Morocco and Malta (inspired by Gladiator II).



Digital Itineraries: Explore Travel’s High-Tech Future

AI is transforming how travellers plan, book, and experience their journeys. By enabling personalised travel itineraries and providing simplified, real-time answers to queries, AI enhances the overall travel experience, making it more efficient and tailored to individual preferences. In addition to personalisation, AI has potential to promote sustainability through efficient resource management, helping companies reduce their carbon footprints.



Ruth Wright, Managing Editor of Euronews Travel and Euronews Green says: “Our travel trends report, which draws on insights and data from leading industry bodies, highlights a significant shift in travellers’ preferences towards affordability, sustainability, and authentic experiences. From offbeat alternatives, the rise of rail travel, purposeful journeys, and the allure of astro-tourism, these trends reflect a growing desire for deeper connections with destinations and a more mindful approach to travel.”





MENAFN14112024006689014967ID1108886289