HUYABIO Validates Protective Mechanism For Antiarrhythmic Drug HBI-3000 In AF Patients, Paving The Way For A New Era In Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

HBI-3000
Aims
to
Fill
Critical Gaps
in
Atrial
Fibrillation
Care;
Key
Data
to
be Presented
at
the
American Heart Association Annual Meeting
SAN
DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO
International
today
announced
the
presentation
of
new patient data for HBI-3000, an antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) with a unique
protective profile for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), one of the most common and serious heart conditions worldwide.
This
promising
drug
will
be
highlighted
in
a
moderated
poster
presentation
in
the
session entitled
"The Return of Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy: A New Age with New Therapeutics" at the American Heart Association (AHA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, from November 16-18, 2024.
Dr.
Mireille Gillings, President,
CEO & Executive Chair
at
HUYABIO, said,
"Intravenous (IV) HBI-3000
and our
second-generation
oral
form,
HBI-3020,
represent
the
first
true
control of
AF
in
more
than
a
decade. The
opportunity
for
acute
to
chronic care
protection
has
been
missing from
treatments.
HUYABIO's
goal is to provide clinicians with a safe, effective solution that puts total control of AF
at the forefront."
Atrial fibrillation affects millions globally, with incidence
rates expected to rise as populations age. The CDC estimates that
12.1
million
people in the U.S. alone
will
have AF by 2030.
While many current
AADs are effective in controlling
arrhythmias, they also
may
pose
serious risks including
fatal
arrhythmias
and sudden death. The active component of HBI-3000 and HBI-3020, sulcardine, has been developed to overcome these limitations by offering protection against the attendant risk of life-threatening arrhythmias, a significant and dangerous side effect of existing treatments. The AHA presentation highlights
the
mechanism of
sulcardine's
protective
effect
and
successful
demonstration
of
this
activity
in patients with active acute AF, marking a critical advancement in addressing the growing burden of this condition.
Dr. Jay Mason, Professor of Medicine Cardiology, University of Utah, said, "Availability of direct-current cardioversion has slowed development of new pharmacological interventions for recent-onset AF. HBI-3000 may mitigate that trend because of its safety and efficacy, as many patients want to avoid electrical cardioversion."
Addressing the Unmet Need for Innovative AF Therapies
AF has
long
been linked to a
higher
risk of stroke,
and
recent
studies
show
that
it
also plays a
significant role
in
contributing
to
heart
failure. With
the
last
rhythm
control drug
for
AF
approved
over
a
decade ago and few candidates in late-stage development, patients and clinicians have been left with limited treatment
options.
The
active
molecule
of
IV HBI-3000
and
oral
HBI-3020,
sulcardine,
is
a
novel
new
AAD that exhibits robust protection against QT prolongation, a key cause
of fatal arrhythmias. This unique
capability
gives
it
great
potential to
change
the
treatment
paradigm for
rhythm
control, addressing
the high unmet need for safer and more effective AF therapies.
Dr.
Denis
Roy,
lead
investigator
on
the
HBI-3000 Phase
2
trial and
abstract
author, said,
"HBI-3000
has demonstrated
a
promising
protective
profile, with the
potential
to reduce the
risk
of
life-threatening arrhythmias in AF patients, a concern that has long limited the
use
of AADs."
The
poster
presentation,
titled
"HBI-3000:
Pharmacological
Conversion
of
Atrial
Fibrillation
With
Unique Defense
Against
Excessive QT
Interval
Prolongation",
will
be
held
on
November 17,
2024,
from
11:10
AM to 12:35 PM during the session "The
Return of Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy:
A New Age with New Therapeutics." The
presentation, led by Dr. Jay Mason, will
focus on sulcardine's ability to mitigate prolonged QT intervals, a key risk factor associated with many AADs.
About
HUYABIO
International
HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global
development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities
originating
in
China
enabling
faster, more
cost-effective
and
lower-risk
drug
development in global
markets. Through
extensive collaboration with
biopharmaceutical, academic
and commercial organizations,
it
has
built the
largest
China-sourced compound
portfolio covering
all
therapeutic
areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and eight strategic locations across China, the company has become
a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally.
For more information, visit
.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
