HUYABIO Validates Protective Mechanism For Antiarrhythmic Drug HBI-3000 In AF Patients, Paving The Way For A New Era In Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

HBI-3000

Aims

to

Fill

Critical Gaps

in

Atrial

Fibrillation

Care;

Key

Data

to

be Presented

at

the

American Heart Association Annual Meeting

SAN

DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO

International

today

announced

the

presentation

of

new patient data for HBI-3000, an antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) with a unique

protective profile for the of atrial fibrillation (AF), one of the most common and serious heart conditions worldwide.

This

promising

drug

will

be

highlighted

in

a

moderated

poster

presentation

in

the

session entitled

"The Return of Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy: A New Age with New Therapeutics" at the American Heart Association (AHA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, from November 16-18, 2024.

Dr.

Mireille Gillings, President,

CEO & Executive Chair

at

HUYABIO, said,

"Intravenous (IV) HBI-3000

and our

second-generation

oral

form,

HBI-3020,

represent

the

first

true

control of

AF

in

more

than

a

decade. The

opportunity

for

acute

to

chronic care

protection

has

been

missing from

treatments.

HUYABIO's

goal is to provide clinicians with a safe, effective solution that puts total control of AF

at the forefront."

Atrial fibrillation affects millions globally, with incidence

rates expected to rise as populations age. The CDC estimates that

12.1

million

people in the U.S. alone

will

have AF by 2030.

While many current

AADs are effective in controlling

arrhythmias, they also

may

pose

serious risks including

fatal

arrhythmias

and sudden death. The active component of HBI-3000 and HBI-3020, sulcardine, has been developed to overcome these limitations by offering protection against the attendant risk of life-threatening arrhythmias, a significant and dangerous side effect of existing treatments. The AHA presentation highlights

the

mechanism of

sulcardine's

protective

effect

and

successful

demonstration

of

this

activity

in patients with active acute AF, marking a critical advancement in addressing the growing burden of this condition.

Dr. Jay Mason, Professor of Medicine Cardiology, University of Utah, said, "Availability of direct-current cardioversion has slowed development of new pharmacological interventions for recent-onset AF. HBI-3000 may mitigate that trend because of its safety and efficacy, as many patients want to avoid electrical cardioversion."

Addressing the Unmet Need for Innovative AF Therapies

AF has

long

been linked to a

higher

risk of stroke,

and

recent

studies

show

that

it

also plays a

significant role

in

contributing

to

heart

failure. With

the

last

rhythm

control drug

for

AF

approved

over

a

decade ago and few candidates in late-stage development, patients and clinicians have been left with limited treatment

options.

The

active

molecule

of

IV HBI-3000

and

oral

HBI-3020,

sulcardine,

is

a

novel

new

AAD that exhibits robust protection against QT prolongation, a key cause

of fatal arrhythmias. This unique

capability

gives

it

great

potential to

change

the

treatment

paradigm for

rhythm

control, addressing

the high unmet need for safer and more effective AF therapies.

Dr.

Denis

Roy,

lead

investigator

on

the

HBI-3000 Phase

2

trial and

abstract

author, said,

"HBI-3000

has demonstrated

a

promising

protective

profile, with the

potential

to reduce the

risk

of

life-threatening arrhythmias in AF patients, a concern that has long limited the

use

of AADs."

The

poster

presentation,

titled

"HBI-3000:

Pharmacological

Conversion

of

Atrial

Fibrillation

With

Unique Defense

Against

Excessive QT

Interval

Prolongation",

will

be

held

on

November 17,

2024,

from

11:10

AM to 12:35 PM during the session "The

Return of Antiarrhythmic Drug Therapy:

A New Age with New Therapeutics." The

presentation, led by Dr. Jay Mason, will

focus on sulcardine's ability to mitigate prolonged QT intervals, a key risk factor associated with many AADs.

About

HUYABIO

International

HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global

development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities

originating

in

China

enabling

faster, more

cost-effective

and

lower-risk

drug

development in global

markets. Through

extensive collaboration with

biopharmaceutical, academic

and commercial organizations,

it

has

built the

largest

China-sourced compound

portfolio covering

all

therapeutic

areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and eight strategic locations across China, the company has become

a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally.

For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

