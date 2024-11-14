Buildops Elevates Industry Veteran John Laino To Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Poises BuildOps for Accelerated Innovation and Leadership



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024

In a strategic move set to redefine industry standards, BuildOps, the leading provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, proudly announces the promotion of John Laino to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) . With over 25 years of and relationship management expertise, John's elevation underscores BuildOps' commitment to operational excellence and delivering unmatched value to its customers.

A Proven Leader Driving Transformation

"John's promotion to COO marks a significant milestone for BuildOps."- Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps.

Since joining BuildOps nearly two years ago, John has been a transformative force within the organization. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing customer experience and fostering long-term relationships, leading to a significant increase in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Before joining BuildOps, John's career includes significant roles at ServiceTitan , ZipRecruiter, and Velocify -a vertical SaaS company successfully acquired in 2017-where he drove the evolution of account management and customer success, resulting in higher customer adoption and reduced churn. His tenure at industry giants like Salesforce , NetApp , SiriusXM Satellite Radio , and Accenture further showcases his ability to lead and innovate in fast-paced environments.

"John's promotion to COO marks a significant milestone for BuildOps," said Alok Chanani , CEO of BuildOps. "His deep understanding of technology and unwavering commitment to our customers have elevated our execution to new heights. With John's strategic vision and industry expertise, we're poised to accelerate innovation and set new benchmarks in the commercial contracting space."

Driving Operational Excellence and Innovation

As COO, John will oversee critical functions including People/HR, Talent Acquisition, Finance, and Corporate Development . His focus will be on driving operational efficiency, fostering a culture of innovation, and ensuring that BuildOps continues to deliver exceptional value to its customers and partners.

"I'm humbled and honored to take on this new role," said John Laino . "I look forward to leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to further scale operations for our clients. Together with our talented team, we're committed to empowering the heroes who keep America's essential infrastructure running."

About BuildOps

BuildOps is a fast-growing technology company dedicated to the heroes of the trades. By transitioning commercial specialty contractors from traditional methods to our comprehensive, cloud-based platform, BuildOps sets new standards for operational excellence. Our end-to-end solution empowers business owners to build enduring, resilient businesses, ensuring they're equipped to face today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities.

