AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA STRENGTHENS FLORIDA PRESENCE WITH NEW RETAIL PARTNER IN WEST PALM BEACH

Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina strengthens its Florida presence with the appointment of Braman Automobili Pininfarina of Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Florida offering clients a bespoke ultra-luxury experience and access to the 1,900hp Battista hyper GT

Prospective clients can experience the Battista and B95 Gotham at Braman Automobili Pininfarina of Palm Beach from December 02 Accompanying images available to download here

Automobili Pininfarina has appointed Braman Automobili Pininfarina of Palm Beach as its newest retail partner for North America, located in West Palm Beach, Florida. It further strengthens the brand's world-class network of luxury performance car specialists.

Automobili Pininfarina's world-class luxury retail partners in Florida-including newly appointed Braman Automobili Pininfarina of Palm Beach-will ensure that current and prospective Battista and B95 clients receive a highly personalised sales and ownership experience in 'the Sunshine State'.

This announcement comes mid-way through a highly successful US tour, which has already seen Battista and B95 Gotham presented to potential clients in Los Gatos, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and Salt Lake City, as well as a distinguished presentation of the two hypercars at the Las Vegas Concours luxury auto show. And following this event, selected members of Robb Report's RR1 private club and The Concours Club had the opportunity to experience Automobili Pininfarina's world-beating performance and design with Battista and B95 Gotham.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Florida holds a special significance for us as the home of several of our vehicles. It continues to be a highly receptive market for Italian luxury, and we are excited to meet the needs of our esteemed clientele here with our newly appointed West Palm Beach retail partner. This new partnership ensures we can meet the substantial demand for our vehicles in Florida, connecting us with automotive connoisseurs and providing them with the pinnacle of luxury and performance."

Alex Shack, Dealer Principal of Braman Automobili Pininfarina of Palm Beach added: "We are honoured to join Automobili Pininfarina's prestigious network and bring the exceptional Battista and B95 to South Florida. The demand for high-performance luxury vehicles is stronger than ever here, and our team is thrilled to offer clients an exclusive experience with these masterpieces of Italian craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. We look forward to connecting with our community and sharing Automobili Pininfarina's commitment to performance, Italian luxury, and craftsmanship."

The West Palm Beach team can be contacted via BramanAPFpalmbeach

Automobili Pininfarina's US expansion reflects the brand's dedication to delivering on its promise of 'Dream Cars, Made Real' to North America. Automobili Pininfarina stands at the vanguard of pure Italian luxury experiences with its bespoke curated approach of tailoring vehicles to the most demanding preferences of its clients. Each vehicle is a hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the client's personality, created and inspired by Automobili Pininfarina's artisans. Both the B95 Gotham and the recently delivered Battista Targamerica exemplify this approach.

The B95 Gotham is the first physical car from the ground-breaking collaboration between Automobili Pininfarina, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International. This unique 'one-of-one' car is inspired by the luxury lifestyle of billionaire Bruce Wayne, the civilian persona of DC superhero Batman. Automobili Pininfarina's talented design team have imagined what the visionary technology entrepreneur and philanthropist would expect from a car if he was the client.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.



ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA ( LINK TO PRESS KIT )

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

