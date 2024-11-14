2024 Beauty Innovation Awards Showcases The Esteemed Featured Winners Of Their Sixth Annual Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform, today announced the featured winners of their sixth annual awards program. The winners represent the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive beauty care and cosmetics industry.
The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Men's Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.
“Makeup and skincare are both a confidence booster for consumers and an economic driver worldwide, with new products and services introduced almost every day in this thriving global industry. Our job is to both help brands distinguish themselves through the unique innovation and the value propositions they offer as well as to help consumers make more informed decisions when deciding what to spend their money on,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“We couldn't be more pleased with our 2024 winners. They are truly revolutionizing and advancing the Beauty industry through goods, services, and technology that showcase their scientific know-how, passion, creativity and hard work.”
With consumer spending projected to reach $758 billion in sales for the beauty market in the next year, several trends have emerged. 65% of consumers are looking for environmentally friendly brands, and many are willing to pay more for these sustainable products. In addition, the emergence of personalized skincare routines tailored to an individual's specific needs along with personalized shopping experiences is gaining traction. Brands that find success are innovative in both the products and services they offer as well as a commitment to serve the increasingly educated consumer who cares about clean ingredients and wellness-focused skincare.
The Beauty Innovation judges have personally worked within the Beauty space and take all of this into consideration along with how products, companies or services are mindfully making waves in the ever-expanding world of Beauty.
The 2024 featured winners are:
Bath & Body
Bath Product of the Year: BARKLY BASICS
Hand Product of the Year: ManiGlovz
Night Treatment Product of the Year: Bushbalm Skincare
Oil Product of the Year: PURA D'OR
Organic Body Product of the Year: VANESSA MEGAN
Toothpaste Product of the Year: Fygg
Hair
Kids Hair Product of the Year: TBH Kids
Hair Gel Product of the Year: Niles + Chaz
Leave-in Conditioner Product of the Year: Safo Hair
Volumizing Product of the Year: SHHY BEAUTY CO.
Lip
Balm Product of the Year: EpicLight
Lip Product of the Year: Ni Hao Babe
Lipstick Product of the Year: SeneGence
Make-Up
Eyebrow Product of the Year: RefectoCil
Eyebrow Innovation of the Year: Elevate Brows
Lash Product of the Year: HAWRYCH MD
Mascara Product of the Year: Luk
Nail Care Product of the Year: HERMES
Nail Concealer Product of the Year: LONDONTOWN
Nail Polish Product of the Year: 786 Cosmetics
Nail Polish Remover Product of the Year: Essie
Men's Grooming
Hair Care Product of the Year: L3VEL3
Shampoo Product of the Year: Godefroy
Skin Care Product of the Year: ELVY Lab
Retailers & Services
Beauty Service App of the Year: HAUT.AI
Storefront Retailer of the Year: Burke Williams Day Spa
Subscription Service of the Year: Skylar Clean Beauty
Skin
Acne Treatment Product of the Year: BiON Skincare Products
Anti Aging Product of the Year: LOOkX Group
Anti Blemish Product of the Year: Oxygenetix
Cleanser Product of the Year: Janna Louise Amsterdam®
Eye Cream Product of the Year: Veriphy Inc.
Eye Product of the Year: Hard Night Good Morning
Face Mask Product of the Year: Ona New York
Face Mask Innovation of the year: NanoSpun Technologies
Moisturizer Product of the Year: Wildling
Overnight Moisturizer Product of the Year: Moon Rivers Naturals
Natural Skin Product of the Year: BRYGHT
Personalized Skin Care Product of the Year: Dear Brightly
Serum Product of the Year: SBLA Beauty
Sunscreen Organic Product of the Year: Hampton Sun
Tanning Product of the Year: That'so Italy
Skincare Innovation of the Year: Delavie Sciences
Tools & Brushes
Accessories Product of the Year: LUNAESCENT
Beauty Tool Innovation of The Year: Filterbaby
Beauty Tool Technology of the Year: Lorde and Bell
Hair Brush Product of the Year: Mandana Beverly Hills
Makeup Tool Product of the Year: Beautechful
Nailcare Tool Product of the Year: 4Blanc MaéstroTM
Skincare Tool Product of the Year: ZAQ
Leadership
Beauty Innovation of the Year: Revieve
Beauty Innovation Technology of the Year: Exoceuticals®
Beauty Private Brand Provider of the Year: Blanka
About The Beauty Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: .
Media Contact:
Travis Grant
Beauty Innovation Awards
...
MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108886246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.