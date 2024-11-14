PDS Biotech Provides Clinical Programs Update And Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the“Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers and the development of infectious vaccines, today provided a business update and reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

“Since our last update in August, we have been actively engaged with investors and clinicians to discuss our strategy and funding requirements for our VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial of Versamune® HPV + pembrolizumab compared to pembrolizumab as a potential treatment for first-line recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC),” said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. Dr. Bedu-Addo further noted that“based on investor feedback, discussions with key opinion leaders involved with the study and other experts, we have made minor modifications to the VERSATILE-003 trial design to reduce the overall cost and time required to achieve an interim data readout and trial completion.”

With submission of the updated Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week, the Company expects the FDA clearance decision by mid-December, allowing the Company to initiate site activation in the first quarter of 2025.

“Elsewhere in our pipeline, we were pleased with the data from the IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Versamune® HPV with chemoradiation to treat locally advanced cervical cancer presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting. The presented data demonstrated promising clinical activity and a compelling safety profile. Based on continued research in various HPV-positive cancers conducted by PDS Biotech and independent researchers who recognize its potential, Versamune® HPV appears to work in combination with a variety of therapeutic agents to generate clinical responses and promote improved survival in patients with favorable toxicity. We are exploring the next steps in the development of Versamune® HPV for cervical cancer,” concluded Dr. Bedu-Addo.

Update to Phase 3 VERSATILE-003 Trial Design in HPV16-positive first-line recurrent and/or metastatic HNSCC



Updated trial design to include approximately 350 patients



VERSATILE-002 results have shown broadly improving clinical responses across multiple parameters with increases in patient size and duration of patient follow up over the last year, demonstrating durability of the anti-tumor responses



The design, which is informed by the observed durability of the clinical responses, retains statistical power and remains within the confines of our agreement with the FDA on registrational design



Design maintains 2:1 randomization and median overall survival as primary endpoint



Design imparts potential for earlier interim readouts and study completion



Design presents potential for reduced execution costs Amended IND (updated design) submitted November 2024

In September 2024, we provided updated results from our VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial in recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16-positive HNSCC patients treated with the combination of Versamune® HPV and pembrolizumab presented at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 by Jared Weiss, M.D., Section Chief of Thoracic and Head/Neck Oncology, Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina, and principal investigator of the VERSATILE-002 clinical trial. Press release here .

In October 2024, we provided updated results from our IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial in locally advanced cervical cancer patients treated with Versamune® HPV and chemoradiotherapy presented at the ASTRO Annual Meeting by Adam Grippin, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Press release here .

Ravi A. Madan, M.D., Head, Prostate Cancer Clinical Research Section, Genitourinary Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health presented the rationale and design of recurrent prostate cancer trial combining Xtandi® + PDS01ADC vs Xtandi® alone during an oral presentation at the 12th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine and Interferon Society, October 2024. Press release here .



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reported net loss was approximately $10.7 million, or $0.29 per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.35 per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating expenses.

Research and development expenses increased to approximately $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of $0.4 million was primarily attributable to higher manufacturing expenses, partially offset by lower clinical costs and personnel expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased to approximately $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million was primarily attributable to lower personnel costs and professional fees.

Total operating expenses decreased to approximately $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest expenses increased to approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 totaled approximately $49.8 million.

