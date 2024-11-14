Al Zarooni Group expands their real estate portfolio with All Seasons Residence in Dubai Sports City

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – November 2024 – Al Zarooni Group has announced an extensive expansion of their real estate portfolio with the launch of All Seasons Residence, an inspired living destination located in Dubai Sports City (DSC). A prominent addition to their robust real estate division, Al Zarooni Developments, this new project will be followed by three additional projects in the pipeline for 2025 with a cumulative worth of AED 3 Billion.



Ready for handover in December 2027, All Seasons Residence is built for those who seek an active lifestyle balanced with modern comfort and community connection. All Seasons Residence is set to redefine residential living in Dubai’s dynamic sports and entertainment district.



As a flagship development from the Group, DSC is a comprehensive sports and residential destination spanning over 50 million square feet. Designed as a hub for athletes, families, and businesses alike, DSC integrates world-class sports facilities with modern living to create an unmatched environment for enthusiasts and residents. The addition of All Seasons Residence strengthens DSC’s vision of adding a community-centric space for individuals and families to celebrate a passion for sports, wellness, and vibrant living. Strategically located near Dubai’s top sports facilities—including cricket fields, rugby grounds, golf courses, and the high-speed thrills of the autodrome—the community positions itself as a hub not only for sports enthusiasts but also for families who love the community feel in the bustling urban scape that full of lifestyle options.



“With the launch of All Seasons Residences, we continue to evolve Al Zarooni Developments, to not only create spaces but to enrich lives. In the next year we have three projects in the pipeline to be launched. Our focus with every project, is to build a holistic offering that is designed with an understanding of how people interact with their environments. We have strategic and prime locations planned for the best of communities and are proud to bring our launch today. As we advance, we remain grounded in our heritage, yet constantly adapt to meet the demands of a fast-evolving region. Building for people’s needs today while anticipating the future—this is our path forward,” said Mr. Abdulrahim Mohammed Belghuzooz Alzarooni, Chairman of Al Zarooni Group.



"With All Seasons Residence, we wanted to build a space where passion and energy thrive together, providing residents not only a home but an engaging lifestyle that connects with their love for sports & wellness with community life. This community is a celebration of active living and those who simply enjoy being part of a spirited environment. All Seasons Residence is a distinct offering that especially caters to community and family living. Our commitment is to deliver lasting value and quality, thoughtfully integrating facilities that support both community living and personal wellness,” says explains Managing Director, Khalid Al Zarooni, Al Zarooni Developments.



All Seasons Residence offers 244 thoughtfully designed apartments, ranging from spacious studios to luxurious three-bedroom units. The prices are very competitive and range from AED 590,000 for studios to AED 3 Million for 3 bedroom apartments. Al Zarooni Developments house their own financial division with mortgage and finance specialists who will cater to interested buyers and investors offering them customised and flexible three-year payment plans.



The project offers a setting where residents can pursue their love of sports, fitness,

and community connection. From bustling games to tranquil views, this is a place

designed for individuals and families to thrive, connect, and celebrate shared

passions. Amenities at All Seasons include state-of-the-art gyms, landscaped running trails,

communal spaces, and easy access to Dubai’s iconic sporting events. Whether playing on the field, watching from the sidelines, or simply enjoying the ambient energy, All Seasons Residence is a space where every resident can live an enjoyable and comfortable family life.



Over the next three quarters of 2025, upcoming projects from Al Zarooni Developments will include residential projects in upcoming strategic and sought after locations like Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Land, Ras Al Khor and even on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road. For enquiries and information - ....





