Ageagle Aerial Systems Secures 17 New Purchase Orders For Ebee TAC Drones From U.S. Defense And Security Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant milestone achieved as Company executes on US expansion strategy

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and verticals, announces it has secured 17 new purchase orders for eBee TAC drones from U.S. defense and security customers.

Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle commented,“We are grateful to reach a pivotal milestone in the execution of our U.S. defense and security market growth strategy outlined previously in my letter to shareholders. With the increasing demand for our eBee TAC drones, we are strategically positioned to lead in the Tactical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) vertical. This demand fuels our commitment to developing innovative UAS platforms designed to solve complex operational challenges and close critical gaps in tactical ISR. Leveraging our expertise, we will continue advancing UAS solutions that provide defense and security operators with precise real-time intelligence, ensuring that we meet and exceed the evolving needs of our defense partners while strengthening our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”



The eBee TAC platform, known for its robust tactical mapping capabilities, offers unparalleled advantages in surveillance, mapping, and 3D visualization-vital capabilities for both defense and cross-industry applications that demand accuracy and operational reliability. The platform has proven itself in various operational environments, supporting defense forces with its seamless integration into diverse networks utilizing existing architecture.

Delivery of the 17 eBee TAC systems is expected to occur by the end of November.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan.

