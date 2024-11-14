L3VEL3 Styling Powder Recognized With “Hair Care Product Of The Year” For It’S Easy & Versatility In The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that L3VEL3 , a company that specializes in providing upscale grooming and skincare products for professionals around the world, has won“Hair Care Product of the Year” for their Styling Powder. The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

L3VEL3 Styling Powder provides long-lasting volume and a matte finish while also adding texture and lift to modern hairstyles such as pompadours, quiffs, and fauxhawks. Ideal for both professional stylists and at-home use, the versatile hair powder ensures hair looks fresh, well-styled, and textured all day.

When applied to damp hair, the styling powder provides boosted volume and long-lasting hold. For a natural, tousled look, users can apply the powder to dry hair, allowing the particles to separate and define hair strands for a fresh matte finish. The non-greasy formula leaves no clumps or residue, ensuring a clean application, and also allows for easy restyling throughout the day before easily being washed out.

The convenient container makes application and distribution of the product simple, with users simply sprinkling the powder onto hair, and spreading it evenly for a long-lasting natural look.

Ingredients include Aqua, Glycerin, Silica, Sodium Benzoate, and VP/VA.

“We designed our styling powder so that anyone could elevate their hairstyle with both convenience and effectiveness. We take pride in offering game-changing hair styling tools that a regular consumer or a professional barber can use - like this versatile magic dust,” said Jay Nouri, co-founder and CEO of L3VEL3.“We're proud to receive the 'Hair Care Product of the Year' award from Beauty Innovation and use it as inspiration to continue to develop new products that make the latest hair trends achievable, in the barbershop and at home.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“L3VEL3 Styling Powder is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable, easy-to-use product that delivers professional results. A matte finish is crucial for achieving a polished and effortless look. It also brings a modern twist to classic styles like pompadours and fauxhawks by introducing texture and volume without making the hair look too messy,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“L3VEL3 Styling Powder simplifies this process, allowing you to achieve the trendy matte effect with minimal effort. Ideal for professional barbers and hairstylists, this versatile product is also simple enough that anyone can use it at home, taking modern hair styling to new heights.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: .

About L3VEL3

L3VEL3TM is a brand built by the Artist for the Artist. Established in 2020, our mission is to provide professional grooming products that deliver guaranteed results. Located in the United States, our artists are the heart of our brand, inspiring every ethical and innovative move we make. Our work ethic is to have mutual respect, trust, loyalty, and passion. Working daily on to uplift the barbering industry to the highest level. Our Goal is to shake up the men's grooming industry, making High Quality products accessible to general consumers. Featured in Barber EVO and other barber magazines and news articles, L3VEL3 is your own stop destination for elevated hair and service.



