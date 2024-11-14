(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York's Erie County Water Authority has filed an antitrust lawsuit against several major U.S. PVC pipe manufacturers, alleging those manufacturers colluded to create an illegal price-fixing scheme that artificially raised the price of PVC pipes widely used in public water systems and municipal wastewater collection and across the country.

The law firms FeganScott and Douglas & London PC filed the lawsuit on behalf of Erie County Water Authority, claiming that seven companies – which control 90 percent of the PVC market – used an industry information exchange platform to communicate about and coordinate the price for PVC pipes.

The 53-page complaint names Atkore, Diamond Plastics, JM Eagle, National Pipe and Plastics, Otter Tail, IPEX, and Westlake Corporation. It also names Opis, the information exchange platform the suppliers used in the alleged scheme. Opis is owned by Dow Jones.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, claims that over a two-to-three-year span, the companies' scheme artificially raised the price of municipal PVC water pipes for public water systems nationwide by as much as 500 percent.

According to Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of FeganScott and one of the attorneys leading the suit, the defendants' use of the Opis data allowed them to set a price floor for their products, strangling the chance for competition to correctly set the price.

“The PVC manufacturers knew that Opis was only accessible to subscribers, meaning public water suppliers and sewer authorities had no insight into competitor pricing information. The manufacturers colluded to artificially raise prices for their PVC products without scrutiny or accountability,” said Fegan.“While the manufacturers collected historic profits, public water systems and sewer authorities – and their taxpayers – suffered.”

Fegan noted that this is not the first time Opis has been involved in antitrust litigation. According to the suit, Opis was the subject of a 2020 lawsuit brought by the California Attorney General and two energy companies for illegally driving up regular and premium gasoline prices. That case was settled in 2024 for $50 million.

“Opis offers market reports to subscribers, fully aware that these reports could be used to influence pricing strategies or shape competitive practices, especially in markets with little to no competition – such as the PVC pipe market,” added Fegan.“This unfair and exploitative practice must be put to an end.”

“Public water and sewer systems work tirelessly to provide clean drinking water and protect public health and the environment,” said Michael London, founding partner of Douglas & London and lead counsel in ongoing MDL litigation which has recovered more than $12 billion for PFAS contamination in public water systems' drinking water.“They should not be saddled with high prices for PVC pipes driven by the manufacturers' corporate greed and conspiracy to avoid competition which would reduce prices.”

The lawsuit seeks to represent local public water systems and municipal wastewater collection and treatment authorities nationwide that purchased PVC pipes manufactured by the defendants. More information can be found at .

