Reco Launches The State Of Saas Security Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The State of SaaS Security 2024 Report by Reco

Analyzing over 6,600 SaaS environments, this inaugural report uncovers the risks, trends and countermeasures for SaaS security.

- Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder, RecoNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reco , a leading provider of SaaS security, announced today that it has published The State of SaaS Security 2024 , an inaugural cybersecurity research report that uncovers the biggest risks and trends in SaaS security. By analyzing over 50 organizations and 6,600 SaaS environments, Reco identified the most common misconfigurations, risks, and threats to SaaS data security across all industries today that organizations can use to secure their expanding SaaS footprint.The report reveals critical trends and strategic opportunities that will help shape the future of SaaS security:- Generative AI surge in enterprises: On average, companies are using 17 Generative AI applications, which represents a year-over-year increase.- The shadow SaaS blindspot: Apps are flying under the radar, increasing the chance of a data breach.- MFA oversight: 1 in 10 accounts are still vulnerable.- The continued explosion of SaaS and unauthorized apps: Many apps are outside of the purview of security teams.- Data leak dangers: Misconfigurations are common in SaaS platforms; one particular critical misconfiguration was seen in over 90% of Salesforce implementations.“We're excited to provide these findings to the industry in order to highlight critical security gaps that may pose risks to many organizations' sensitive data. By bringing these issues to the forefront, organizations can consciously work toward safer, more secure collaboration using SaaS applications,” said Ofer Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Reco.The report also touches on remediation recommendations that organizations can put into action in order to more effectively secure their SaaS ecosystems. By implementing the right SaaS Security solution, along with the right controls and governance programs, organizations can reduce the risk of damaging breaches while empowering workforces with the latest and greatest SaaS applications that improve efficiency, communication, and revenue generation.The report is available to download today.About RecoReco is a full lifecycle SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, shadow apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. Reco uses a low-code/no-code approach to add a new SaaS integration in 3-5 days.

Kate Turchin

Reco

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.