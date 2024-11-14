LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Booms With Demand For Low-Latency Streaming, Iot Connectivity, And High-Speed Mobile Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LTE and 5G Broadcast Report

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market grows as low-latency streaming supports enhanced quality for live sports, gaming, and virtual events.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe LTE and 5G Broadcast Market , valued at USD 784 million in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2007.1 million by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.01% from 2024 to 2032.The global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is driven by the rising demand for high-volume, high-frequency broadcasting systems that facilitate large-scale video and data transmission without causing network congestion. Key contributors include the increase in high-definition video content consumption and live streaming, particularly in the media and entertainment sector. As smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices proliferate, consumers are increasingly accessing video-on-demand and live-streaming services, creating substantial strain on traditional cellular networks. LTE and 5G broadcasting technologies allow content distribution to millions of users simultaneously, reducing network infrastructure load.With the shift towards remote and hybrid work models, the demand for reliable data transfer solutions has surged. LTE and 5G broadcast technology enable continuous connectivity, essential for applications like emergency broadcasts, public safety messaging, and real-time information sharing at mass gatherings. These technologies are becoming vital for timely updates and tailored content delivery across regions, further accelerating market growth.Get a Report Sample of LTE and 5G Broadcast Market @Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:. KT. Verizon Wireless. Telstra. Qualcomm. Samsung Electronics. Huawei. Cisco. ZTE. OthersSegment AnalysisBy TechnologyIn 2023, LTE technology held the dominant position in the LTE and 5G broadcast market due to its established infrastructure and broad adoption. LTE broadcast, also known as eMBMS (evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service), has been deployed successfully to enhance data transmission efficiency, supporting live event streaming, emergency alerts, and region-specific content.However, with the ongoing global roll-out of 5G, 5G broadcast technology is expected to gain traction. It offers ultra-low latency, higher data speeds, and greater capacity, making it ideal for real-time and interactive content. As network providers continue to invest in 5G, the market will likely see a shift towards 5G broadcasting, especially in sectors requiring instantaneous data delivery.By End-UseThe Video-on-Demand (VoD) segment led market revenue in the LTE and 5G broadcast sector. The growth of video streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, has intensified demand for broadcast solutions that support high-definition content delivery without lag. LTE and 5G broadcast technologies enable VoD providers to deliver seamless viewing experiences, even in densely populated areas where network congestion could affect streaming quality.Other key segments benefiting from LTE and 5G broadcast adoption include sports broadcasting, news, and live event streaming. These sectors require high-quality, real-time broadcast capabilities that LTE and 5G technologies provide, reaching vast audiences with minimal impact on network capacity, further strengthening their role in the future of digital media and entertainment.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:On The Basis of Technology. LTE. 5GOn The Basis of End-Use. Video on Demand. Fixed LTE Quadruple Play. e-Newspapers and e-Magazines. Last Mile CDN. Emergency Alerts. Radio. Mobile TV. Connected Cars. Stadiums. Data Feeds & Notifications. OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America held the largest share of the LTE and 5G broadcast market, driven by advanced digital infrastructure and the early adoption of high-speed network solutions. Major telecom providers in the U.S. and Canada, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Rogers, have made significant investments in LTE and 5G, promoting the widespread adoption of broadcast technology across various applications. Additionally, North America's technology and media giants are driving demand for high-capacity broadcasting solutions to enhance content delivery and customer engagement.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, propelled by rapid digital transformation in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. With rising smartphone penetration, expanding internet connectivity, and a growing digital media consumer base, demand for efficient broadcasting technologies is increasing. The fast-paced deployment of 5G infrastructure in Asia-Pacific makes it a prime market for 5G broadcast adoption. Major telecom and tech companies, such as Huawei, Samsung, and NTT DoCoMo, are actively advancing 5G broadcast applications, especially for urban areas and smart city projects.Recent Developments. Qualcomm 5G Broadcast Trials (October 2024): Qualcomm announced successful 5G broadcast trials with major telecom operators in Europe, showcasing the technology's potential to deliver real-time video and data with ultra-low latency, opening doors for mobile TV, public safety, and IoT applications.. Ericsson's 5G Broadcast Partnerships (August 2024): Ericsson partnered with U.S.-based media companies to deploy 5G broadcast solutions for live event and sports streaming, aiming to enhance the user experience by offering high-quality, real-time broadcasts with reduced network strain.. 3GPP E-UTRA Specifications Update (September 2023): The 3GPP released version 18.3.0 of the E-UTRA specifications (36.101), officially certifying LTE-based 5G terrestrial broadcasting for the new 108 band (470MHz to 698MHz). This update enables American low-power UHF stations to support 5G broadcasting under the 3GPP standard. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segmentation, by Technology8.1. LTE8.2. 5G9. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segmentation, by End-Use9.1. Video on Demand9.2. Fixed LTE Quadruple Play9.3. e-Newspapers and e-Magazines9.4. Last Mile CDN9.5. Emergency Alerts9.6. Radio9.7. Mobile TV9.8. Connected Cars9.9. Stadiums9.10. Data Feeds & Notifications9.11. Others10. Regional Analysis10.1. Introduction10.2. North America10.3. Europe10.4. Asia-Pacific10.5. The Middle East & Africa10.6. Latin America11. Company Profile12. Competitive Landscape12.1. Competitive Benchmarking12.2. Market Share Analysis12.3. Recent Developments13. USE Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout UsS&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 