Twelve Dewitt Attorneys Selected For Inclusion On The 2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers And Wisconsin Rising Stars Lists

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Wisconsin Super Lawyers® selected 12 of its attorneys for inclusion on the 2024 Super Lawyers and Wisconsin Rising Stars lists.

2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Brookfield Office



Shannon Allen – Business Litigation





Douglas

Frazer – Tax



Jeffrey

Liotta – Business Litigation

Christopher

Meuler – Business Litigation

Brian

Smigelski – Business Litigation



2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Madison Office



Eric Farnsworth – Personal Injury Theresa

Roetter – Family Law



2024 Wisconsin Rising Stars



Lindsey Anderson – Family Law



Erin Block-Intellectual Property



Matthew Hills – Mergers and Acquisitions



Michael

Kruse – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff Laura Stack – Family Law





About Super Lawyers

The selections for Wisconsin Super Lawyers are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of the Thomson Reuters legal division based in Eagan, Minnesota. Each year the team conducts a thorough selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

The final list of Wisconsin Super Lawyers features the top five percent of attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Lawyers featured on the Rising Stars list are selected based upon similar criteria as Super Lawyers; however, a candidate must either be under 40 years of age or in practice for 10 years or less, and a peer evaluation is not conducted.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .

