Twelve Dewitt Attorneys Selected For Inclusion On The 2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers And Wisconsin Rising Stars Lists


11/14/2024 8:01:36 AM

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Wisconsin Super Lawyers® selected 12 of its attorneys for inclusion on the 2024 Super Lawyers and Wisconsin Rising Stars lists.

2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Brookfield Office

  • Shannon Allen – Business Litigation

  • Douglas
    Frazer – Tax
  • Jeffrey
    Liotta – Business Litigation
  • Christopher
    Meuler – Business Litigation
  • Brian
    Smigelski – Business Litigation

2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Madison Office

  • Eric Farnsworth – Personal Injury
  • Theresa
    Roetter – Family Law

2024 Wisconsin Rising Stars

  • Lindsey Anderson – Family Law
  • Erin Block-Intellectual Property
  • Matthew Hills – Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Michael
    Kruse – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
  • Laura Stack – Family Law

About Super Lawyers

The selections for Wisconsin Super Lawyers are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of the Thomson Reuters legal division based in Eagan, Minnesota. Each year the team conducts a thorough selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

The final list of Wisconsin Super Lawyers features the top five percent of attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Lawyers featured on the Rising Stars list are selected based upon similar criteria as Super Lawyers; however, a candidate must either be under 40 years of age or in practice for 10 years or less, and a peer evaluation is not conducted.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .

