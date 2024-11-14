Twelve Dewitt Attorneys Selected For Inclusion On The 2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers And Wisconsin Rising Stars Lists
Date
11/14/2024 8:01:36 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Wisconsin Super Lawyers® selected 12 of its attorneys for inclusion on the 2024 Super Lawyers and Wisconsin Rising Stars lists.
2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Brookfield Office
Shannon Allen – Business Litigation
Douglas
Frazer – Tax
Jeffrey
Liotta – Business Litigation
Christopher
Meuler – Business Litigation
Brian
Smigelski – Business Litigation
2024 Wisconsin Super Lawyers – Madison Office
Eric Farnsworth – Personal Injury
Theresa
Roetter – Family Law
2024 Wisconsin Rising Stars
Lindsey Anderson – Family Law
Erin Block-Intellectual Property
Matthew Hills – Mergers and Acquisitions
Michael
Kruse – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
Laura Stack – Family Law
About Super Lawyers
The selections for Wisconsin Super Lawyers are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of the Thomson Reuters legal division based in Eagan, Minnesota. Each year the team conducts a thorough selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check.
The final list of Wisconsin Super Lawyers features the top five percent of attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Lawyers featured on the Rising Stars list are selected based upon similar criteria as Super Lawyers; however, a candidate must either be under 40 years of age or in practice for 10 years or less, and a peer evaluation is not conducted.
About DeWitt
Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .
SOURCE DeWitt LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108886119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.