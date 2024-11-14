(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. for texture modifying agents is anticipated to grow at a 2.5% CAGR, reaching USD 1,483.7 million by 2034. The shift toward plant-based diets is fueling demand for ingredients like agar-agar and pectin, which help create desirable textures in vegan products such as plant-based cheeses, yogurts, and desserts. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global texture modifying agents market , valued at approximately USD 7,012.3 million in 2024, is projected to experience steady growth over the next decade, reaching USD 9,891.5 million by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising demand in various industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. As industries continue to expand and diversify, texture modifying agents are essential in enhancing product stability, mouthfeel, and consistency, meeting consumer demands for superior sensory experiences and functional product formulations. Texture modifying agents play a pivotal role across numerous applications, from thickening and stabilizing to gelation and emulsification. In the food and beverage sector, these agents are critical for improving product quality and shelf stability, allowing manufacturers to meet ever-evolving consumer preferences for specific textures and consistencies. The market's expansion is fueled by innovations in clean-label products and plant-based alternatives, both of which are trending globally. In pharmaceuticals and personal care, texture modifiers ensure product efficacy and stability, enhancing user experience and supporting the growth of customized formulations. Key Takeaways:

The texture modifying agents market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the 2024-2034.

Growth is supported by consumer preferences for enhanced product textures and clean-label solutions, pushing manufacturers to innovate in texture modification technologies. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D, seeking to create sustainable and plant-based texture agents that meet regulatory and environmental standards.

“The Texture Modifying Agents Market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising demand across the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. With advancements in formulation techniques, these agents are enhancing product appeal and functionality, catering to evolving consumer preferences for improved texture and sensory experiences.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Texture Modifying Agents Industry Challenges The texture modifying agents market faces certain challenges, primarily related to regulatory standards and the demand for clean-label ingredients . With increasing consumer awareness, there is heightened scrutiny over ingredient lists, pushing manufacturers toward natural and recognizable agents. Additionally, sourcing raw materials for these agents can be constrained by environmental regulations and price volatility. Maintaining consistent product quality while balancing the cost of natural ingredients is a complex task for manufacturers striving to remain competitive. Texture Modifying Agents Industry Growth Drivers A major driver of growth in the texture modifying agents market is the rising demand for enhanced sensory attributes in food and personal care products. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, they look for products that provide specific textural benefits, such as creamy, smooth, or thick consistencies, without artificial additives. In addition, the shift towards plant-based foods has opened new opportunities, as these products often require texture modifiers to mimic the mouthfeel of traditional animal-based products. Technological advancements in ingredient processing and formulation have also enabled the development of innovative solutions, supporting the market's expansion. Key Industry Highlights: Clean-Label Innovations : Key players are focusing on developing texture modifying agents that comply with clean-label standards, catering to consumers' demand for natural and recognizable ingredients. Sustainable Sourcing : Companies are increasingly sourcing ingredients from sustainable origins, in response to growing environmental concerns and the need to meet regulatory requirements. Expansion in Emerging Markets : As disposable incomes rise in emerging economies, demand for premium texture-modified products in food, beverages, and cosmetics is expected to surge, opening new growth avenues for manufacturers.

The texture modifying agents market is set to undergo significant transformations as the demand for premium and functional textures grows across key sectors. With continuous R&D efforts and a focus on sustainability, this market presents substantial opportunities for innovation and growth over the next decade.





Country-wise Insights The table below highlights revenue from product sales in key countries. United States and Germany are predicted to remain top consumers, with estimated trade valuations of USD 1,483.7 million and USD 1,187.0 million, respectively, by 2034.

Countries Market Value (2034) United States USD 1,483.7 million Germany USD 1,187.0 million UK USD 890.2 million China USD 494.6 million India USD 692.4 million

Competition Outlook

The Texture Modifying Agents market is characterized by a dynamic and diverse competitive landscape, where leading manufacturers prioritize R&D, sustainable sourcing, and innovative formulations. Companies are increasingly committed to eco-friendly practices and securing product certifications to meet the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

This competitive space features numerous players differentiating themselves through product quality, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and innovation capabilities.

For example:



Under the brand name Naltive, Nexira launched a line of natural, plant-based texturizing agents tailored to the clean-label trend, enhancing the texture of various food products. In 2021, Nexira expanded its capabilities by acquiring a Swiss-based company specializing in the production of locust bean gum and tara gum, strengthening its position as a global leader in natural texture modifiers.

Leading Texture Modifying Agents Brands



DuPont (IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances)

Cargill, Inc.

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Kerry Group

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

CP Kelco

BASF SE

Givaudan SA

DSM

Roquette Frères

Gelita AG Nexira

Key Segments of Market Report

By Agent Type:

As per product type, the market has been categorized Thickeners (Starches (corn, potato), Hydrocolloids (guar gum, xanthan gum), Cellulose derivatives (CMC)), Gelling Agents (Gelatin, Agar-Agar, Pectin, Carrageenan), Emulsifiers (Lecithin, Mono- and diglycerides, Polysorbates), Stabilizers (Locust bean gum, Alginates), Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol, Propylene glycol), Fat Replacers (Modified starches, Proteins (whey protein, soy protein), Polydextrose), and Anti-Caking Agents (Silica, Calcium silicate, Magnesium stearate).

By Source:

As per source, the market has been categorized into Natural Texture Modifying Agents, Synthetic Texture Modifying Agents, and Microbial & Fermentation-Derived Agents.

By Functionality:

This segment is further categorized into Thickening, Gelling, Emulsifying, Stabilizing, Moisture Retention, Foaming, and Fat Replacement

By End Use Application:

As per end use application, the market has been categorized into Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Meat & Poultry, Plant-Based Alternatives, Functional Foods), Pharmaceuticals (Oral Formulations, Topical Formulations), Cosmetics & Personal Care (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), Industrial Applications (Paints & Coatings, Lubricants & Adhesives), and Agriculture.

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Powder, Liquid, Gel, and Granules.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

Se prevé que el mercado mundial de agentes modificadores de textura, valorado en aproximadamente USD 7.012,3 millones en 2024, experimente un crecimiento constante durante la próxima década, alcanzando los USD 9.891,5 millones en 2034. Esto representa una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 3,5% de 2024 a 2034, impulsada por el aumento de la demanda en diversas industrias, incluidas las de alimentos y bebidas, productos farmacéuticos y cuidado personal.

A medida que las industrias continúan expandiéndose y diversificándose, los agentes modificadores de la textura son esenciales para mejorar la estabilidad, la sensación en boca y la consistencia del producto, satisfaciendo las demandas de los consumidores de experiencias sensoriales superiores y formulaciones de productos funcionales.

Los agentes modificadores de la textura desempeñan un papel fundamental en numerosas aplicaciones, desde el espesamiento y la estabilización hasta la gelificación y la emulsificación. En el sector de alimentos y bebidas, estos agentes son fundamentales para mejorar la calidad del producto y la estabilidad de los estantes, lo que permite a los fabricantes satisfacer las preferencias en constante evolución de los consumidores en cuanto a texturas y consistencias específicas.

La expansión del mercado está impulsada por las innovaciones en productos de etiqueta limpia y alternativas de origen vegetal, que son tendencia a nivel mundial. En los productos farmacéuticos y el cuidado personal, los modificadores de textura garantizan la eficacia y la estabilidad del producto, mejorando la experiencia del usuario y apoyando el crecimiento de formulaciones personalizadas.

Puntos clave:



Se prevé que el mercado de agentes modificadores de textura crezca a una CAGR del 3,5 % durante 2024-2034.

El crecimiento está respaldado por las preferencias de los consumidores por texturas de productos mejoradas y soluciones de etiqueta limpia, lo que empuja a los fabricantes a innovar en tecnologías de modificación de texturas. Los actores clave en el mercado se están enfocando activamente en la investigación y el desarrollo, buscando crear agentes de textura sostenibles y de origen vegetal que cumplan con los estándares regulatorios y ambientales.



"El mercado de agentes modificadores de textura está experimentando un crecimiento significativo impulsado por la creciente demanda en las industrias alimentaria, cosmética y farmacéutica. Con los avances en las técnicas de formulación, estos agentes están mejorando el atractivo y la funcionalidad del producto, satisfaciendo las preferencias cambiantes de los consumidores para mejorar la textura y las experiencias sensoriales", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights

Desafíos de la industria de agentes modificadores de textura

El mercado de agentes modificadores de textura enfrenta ciertos desafíos, principalmente relacionados con los estándares regulatorios y la demanda de ingredientes de etiqueta limpia. Con el aumento de la concienciación de los consumidores, se intensifica el escrutinio de las listas de ingredientes, lo que empuja a los fabricantes hacia agentes naturales y reconocibles. Además, el abastecimiento de materias primas para estos agentes puede verse limitado por las regulaciones ambientales y la volatilidad de los precios. Mantener una calidad constante del producto mientras se equilibra el costo de los ingredientes naturales es una tarea compleja para los fabricantes que se esfuerzan por seguir siendo competitivos.

Agentes modificadores de textura: impulsores del crecimiento de la industria

Un importante impulsor del crecimiento en el mercado de agentes modificadores de la textura es la creciente demanda de atributos sensoriales mejorados en alimentos y productos de cuidado personal. A medida que los consumidores se vuelven cada vez más conscientes de la salud, buscan productos que brinden beneficios de textura específicos, como consistencias cremosas, suaves o espesas, sin aditivos artificiales.

Además, el cambio hacia los alimentos de origen vegetal ha abierto nuevas oportunidades, ya que estos productos a menudo requieren modificadores de textura para imitar la sensación en boca de los productos tradicionales de origen animal. Los avances tecnológicos en el procesamiento y la formulación de ingredientes también han permitido el desarrollo de soluciones innovadoras, lo que respalda la expansión del mercado.

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria:

1. Innovaciones de etiqueta limpia: Los actores clave se están centrando en el desarrollo de agentes modificadores de la textura que cumplan con los estándares de etiqueta limpia, satisfaciendo la demanda de los consumidores de ingredientes naturales y reconocibles.

2. Abastecimiento sostenible : Las empresas se abastecen cada vez más de ingredientes de origen sostenible, en respuesta a las crecientes preocupaciones medioambientales y a la necesidad de cumplir con los requisitos reglamentarios.

3. Expansión en los mercados emergentes : A medida que aumentan los ingresos disponibles en las economías emergentes, se espera que aumente la demanda de productos premium modificados con textura en alimentos, bebidas y cosméticos, lo que abrirá nuevas vías de crecimiento para los fabricantes.

El mercado de agentes modificadores de textura experimentará transformaciones significativas a medida que crezca la demanda de texturas premium y funcionales en sectores clave. Con continuos esfuerzos de investigación y desarrollo y un enfoque en la sostenibilidad, este mercado presenta oportunidades sustanciales para la innovación y el crecimiento durante la próxima década.

Perspectivas por país

En la siguiente tabla se destacan los ingresos procedentes de las ventas de productos en los principales países. Se prevé que Estados Unidos y Alemania sigan siendo los principales consumidores, con valoraciones comerciales estimadas de 1.483,7 millones de dólares y 1.187,0 millones de dólares, respectivamente, para 2034.

Países Valor de mercado (2034) Estados Unidos USD 1.483,7 millones Alemania USD 1,187.0 millones Reino Unido USD 890,2 millones China USD 494,6 millones India USD 692,4 millones

Perspectivas de la competencia

El mercado de agentes modificadores de textura se caracteriza por un panorama competitivo dinámico y diverso, donde los fabricantes líderes priorizan la investigación y el desarrollo, el abastecimiento sostenible y las formulaciones innovadoras. Las empresas están cada vez más comprometidas con las prácticas ecológicas y con la obtención de certificaciones de productos para satisfacer la creciente demanda de ingredientes naturales y sostenibles.

Este espacio competitivo cuenta con numerosos actores que se diferencian a través de la calidad del producto, las estrategias de precios, las redes de distribución y las capacidades de innovación.

Por ejemplo:



Bajo la marca Naltive, Nexira lanzó una línea de agentes texturizantes naturales de origen vegetal adaptados a la tendencia de etiqueta limpia, mejorando la textura de varios productos alimenticios. En 2021, Nexira amplió sus capacidades al adquirir una empresa con sede en Suiza especializada en la producción de goma de garrofín y goma de tara, reforzando su posición como líder mundial en modificadores naturales de la textura.

Marcas líderes de agentes modificadores de textura



DuPont (IFF - Sabores y Fragancias Internacionales)

Cargill, Inc.

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporada

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Grupo Kerry

ADM (Compañía Archer Daniels Midland)

CP Kelco

BASF SE

Givaudan SA

DSM

Roquette Frères

Gelita AG Nexira

Informe de segmentos clave del mercado

Por tipo de agente:

Según el tipo de producto, el mercado se ha categorizado Espesantes (almidones (maíz, papa), hidrocoloides (goma guar, goma xantana), derivados de celulosa (CMC)), agentes gelificantes (gelatina, agar-agar, pectina, carragenina), emulsionantes (lecitina, monoglicéridos y diglicéridos, polisorbatos), estabilizantes (goma garrofín, alginatos), humectantes (glicerol, sorbitol, propilenglicol), sustitutos de grasa (almidones modificados, proteínas (proteína de suero, proteína de soja), polidextrosa) y agentes antiaglomerantes (sílice, Silicato de calcio, estearato de magnesio).

Por fuente:

Según la fuente, el mercado se ha clasificado en agentes modificadores de textura natural, agentes modificadores de textura sintéticos y agentes microbianos y derivados de la fermentación.

Por funcionalidad:

Este segmento se clasifica además en espesante, gelificante, emulsionante, estabilizador, retención de humedad, espumante y reemplazo de grasa

Por aplicación de uso final:

Según la aplicación de uso final, el mercado se ha clasificado en Alimentos y Bebidas (Panadería y Confitería, Productos Lácteos y Congelados, Salsas y Aderezos, Bebidas, Carne y Aves, Alternativas a Base de Plantas, Alimentos Funcionales), Productos Farmacéuticos (Formulaciones Orales, Formulaciones Tópicas), Cosméticos y Cuidado Personal (Cuidado de la Piel, Cuidado del Cabello, Maquillaje), Aplicaciones Industriales (Pinturas y Recubrimientos, Lubricantes y Adhesivos) y Agricultura.

Por formulario:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en polvo, líquido, gel y gránulos.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

