Upper Airway Stimulation Market Is Projected To Reach A US$ 2,050.6 Million With 12.3% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for technologically advanced miniaturized devices to boost upper airway stimulation Utilization

Rockville, MD, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global upper airway stimulation market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 642.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The global upper airway stimulation market is positioned for growth over the next ten years, driven by heightened demand for advanced treatments in managing sleep apnea. UAS therapy in particular is considered for those OSA patients intolerant of CPAP devices and has been gaining momentum as a far safer and more effective alternative. Key market players are leveraging technological advancements, FDA approvals, and partnerships to expand their portfolios and increase market reach.

According to recent market reports, the market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2034 and thus reach billions of dollars in revenue in the future. Recent market developments have played an important role in this upward trend. Advanced implantable hypoglossal nerve stimulators have given OSA treatment a whole new look. The leading companies, such as Inspire Medical Systems, have been at the leading edge in offering surgically implanted devices for stimulating the hypoglossal nerve.

These improve airway muscle tone and reduce obstruction of the airways during sleep. Results from these devices are remarkable, as evidenced in long-term patient studies aimed at improving the quality of sleep and overall well-being. The invention focuses on patients who have failed CPAP therapy and will, therefore, provide a high unmet need in the OSA treatment space.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Another driver fuelling the market is the increasing number of FDA approvals for next-generation devices to cater to less invasive solutions with improved safety and efficacy profiles. In the recent context, Inspire Medical Systems recently received FDA approval for a new version of its UAS system in July 2023, aimed at advancing treatment flexibility and patient comfort. The further interest from healthcare providers, sleep centers, and other end users leads to greater adoption of UAS devices in hospitals and clinics across the world.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sleep apnea among the adult population across the globe is one of the major growth factors. The study by NCOA (The National Council of Ageing), estimates that 936 Mn elder individuals suffer from mild to severe obstructive sleep apnea disorder in the world.

It is expected that this continuously growing patient pool, combined with rising awareness and demand for actual curative treatments, will drive the adoption of the UAS technology. Geographical expansion, particularly toward North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, is thereby in great focus among the market players, on grounds of an increase in healthcare expenditure and rising diagnosis rates of the disease.

On the other hand, there are certain challenges the market has to confront - represented by the high cost of treatment and the associated strict regulatory approval process. Despite all such barriers, collaborations between medical device companies and healthcare providers are aimed at making such therapies accessible and more affordable to a wider patient demographic.







Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global upper airway stimulation market is projected to grow at 12.3% CAGR and reach US$ 2,050.6 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 192.7 million growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2019 to 2023

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 38.1% in 2034

Predominating market players include Inspire Medical Systems, Respicardia, Inc., and Medtronic Plc among others. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) under indication type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,047.9 million between 2024 and 2034

“Looking ahead, collaboration and partnerships among leading players and service providers will boost product adoption and personalized treatment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Upper Airway Stimulation Market :

Inspire Medical Systems; Respicardia, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; LinguaFlex LLC; Siesta Medical, Inc.; Pillar Palatal LLC / The Snoring Center; Nyxoah SA; LivaNova/ImThera; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Going ahead, key market participants have set ambitious and measurable goals to ensure further growth. The leading players have started to focus on underdeveloped and developing markets where there is a lack of awareness and possible opportunities for the market to grow. Companies are targeting product development and government initiatives in regulatory approvals in these regions, coupled with alliances with local healthcare providers aimed at improving device penetration.

Another measurable goal is the market share acquisition through new product development and launch as well as enhancement of the existing UAS systems. It involves the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapies that treat a broader patient pool. For example, Inspire Medical Systems develops new generations of its products, which are less invasive, less procedural complications, and less recovery time suitable for patients and physicians.

Further, market-leading companies also focused on strategic partnerships with various hospitals and sleep centers to ensure product adoption rates in end users. It aims to equip additional healthcare providers by offering UAS therapy through a broad-based training and support program, which will further expand hospital adoption rates by 10% by the year 2028. This also covers access to ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings.

There have been several technological advances in the industry that are reordering the competition dynamics. Recently, the FDA approved Inspire Medical System's next-generation UAS device. The newer version of the UAS device (hypoglossal nerve stimulator) offers flexibility and increased patient control which is therefore much easier for a medical professional to make personalized adjustments for each particular case. With such development, a company would accordingly increase its market share, hence the revenue.

Besides technological innovation, partnerships among manufacturers of the devices and healthcare providers are driving critical roles in increasing adoption rates. Beyond 2023, additional product launches are expected in the UAS market by key players. The development of UAS devices integrated into digital health platforms for real-time monitoring further drives patient engagement and compliance, forming part of the digital transformation trend across healthcare and creating opportunities for growth and innovation within sleep apnea treatment.

The global upper airway stimulation market finds itself at an interesting juncture-one with growing demand for non-CPAP therapies coupled with technological advancement and new product pipelines. The setting of clear, quantifiable goals by the leading players in the market has set the stage for robust growth and expansion, making UAS therapy a cornerstone for the future management of sleep apnea.

Upper Airway Stimulation Industry News:



The FDA approved LivaNova's OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnoea) experimental device in June 2021. The FDA approved Inspire Medical Systems' next-generation Inspire V therapy system, which targets moderate to severe OSA, in August 2024.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global upper airway stimulation market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (implantable devices, external stimulation devices), patient demographics (pediatrics, and adults), indication (obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and central sleep apnea (CSA), end-user (hospitals, sleep centers & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market : The global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market is reflecting strong growth, particularly due to the widespread prevalence of health issues such as urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction, coupled with awareness initiatives taken by governments and healthcare organizations towards non-surgical solutions for these issues.

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market : As per a new Fact.MR analysis, the global electrical stimulation devices are anticipated to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027. At present, the global electrical stimulation devices market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 11 billion by 2027.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market : The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device market size is estimated to be US$ 3,969.5 million in 2024. The global demand for CPAP devices is projected to surge at a 6.3% CAGR, reaching a market valuation of US$ 7,286.3 million by 2034.

Implantable Medical Devices Market : The global implantable medical devices market size currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 115 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 155 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide sales of implantable medical devices are forecasted to magnify at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market : The global MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 890 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2032-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog