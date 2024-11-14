Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Market To Surpass USD 1,988.13 Million By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 4.4%| Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and increased awareness of rare diseases are driving the Zollinger-Ellison syndrome growth. New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The market for Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment is on a growth trajectory, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. The Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market size was valued at USD 1,346.05 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,988.13 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032. Market Introduction: Zollinger-Ellison syndrome (ZES) is a rare condition in which tumors in the duodenum or pancreas cause the stomach to produce too much acid. The tumors that form with ZES consist of cells that secret large amounts of the hormone gastrin. The increased gastrin levels cause peptic ulcers inside the stomach lining and the intestines. Also, they may lead to belly pain and diarrhea. Treatment for ZES depends on the stage of the disease and the patient's circumstances. Proton pump inhibitors, which reduce stomach acid production, are the first line of treatment for the condition. Sometimes, surgery may be needed to remove tumors in the digestive tract. In severe cases, chemotherapy may be used to destroy tumors that have spread to other body parts. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Key Insights from Report:

The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure in developed nations and the increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key factors influencing the market for Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment.

The Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market segmentation is primarily based on treatment, diagnosis, end users, and region.

Based on treatment, the surgical resection segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its effectiveness in managing localized gastrinomas. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 1,346.05 million Market value by 2032 USD 1,988.13 million CAGR 4.4% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Market Growth Drivers:



Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies : Early and accurate diagnosis plays a key role in managing ZES, as delayed treatment can result in severe complications. Advancements in imaging technologies, primarily somatostatin receptor scintigraphy (SRS), have significantly improved the ability to detect gastrinomas at earlier stages. Also, the development of highly sensitive assays for measuring gastrin levels has improved diagnostic accuracy.

Increased Focus on Targeted Therapies : The rising focus on targeted therapies is anticipated to drive the Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market demand in the coming years. Healthcare experts and patients are increasingly preferring targeted therapies to manage chronic conditions like ZES as they can address the root cause of the condition. Rising Emphasis on Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Surgeries remain a crucial option for managing gastrinomas. Minimally invasive techniques, including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical interventions, provide several benefits over traditional options, including reduced complication risks and shorter hospital stays.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

List of Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Key Players:



Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V. (part of Viatris)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market share. The region's growth is primarily fueled by the presence of a well-established infrastructure and a high prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions. Also, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and specialized healthcare providers impacts the regional market favorably.

Asia Pacific Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market is witnessing rapid growth. The increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of rare diseases are driving the demand for ZES treatment in Asia Pacific. Also, the adoption of innovative diagnostic techniques is driving the expansion of the market in the region.









Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Outlook:



Chemotherapy

Surgical Resection Others

By Diagnosis Outlook:



Blood Test

CT scan Ultrasound

X-Ray Others

By End Users Outlook:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Browse PMR's Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:

The global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1,988.13 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2024–2032.

Browse More Research Reports:

Biotechnology Market

E-Pharmacy Market

Cell Culture Market

Virus Filtration Market

Viscosupplementation Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter