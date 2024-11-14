Lithuanian parliament passes law to restrict Chinese access to solar, wind farm systems

(MENAFN) Lithuania’s parliament has passed legislation to prevent Chinese access to the control systems of the country’s solar and wind farms, according to local media on Tuesday. The new amendments to the Law on Electricity, supported by 79 MPs, aim to block remote access for Chinese firms to control systems for solar and wind farms, as well as batteries over 100 kW, as reported by public broadcaster LRT.



The Ministry disclosed that Lithuania has over 1,000 solar and wind farms exceeding 100 kW capacity, in addition to a number of large batteries, some of which use Chinese-made control systems with remote access capabilities.



Under the new rules, Chinese equipment itself will not be prohibited from use in these facilities, nor will existing equipment need to be removed. However, operators of these systems will be required to implement extra cybersecurity measures to protect the energy infrastructure.



The regulation is set to take effect on May 1, 2025. Deputy Energy Minister Inga Ziliene explained in October that the legislation aims to reduce risks associated with foreign-controlled equipment, particularly from countries seen as potential security threats.

