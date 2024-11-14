Bomb explodes in front of Brazil’s Supreme Court

(MENAFN) Two bombs exploded near key buildings in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, on Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of one person, identified as the suspect. The blasts occurred at the Three Powers Plaza, home to the Supreme Court, the parliament, and the presidential palace. According to local reports, the explosions took place around 7:30 p.m. A bomb went off outside the Supreme Court, while a parked car exploded near the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies.



Eyewitnesses reported that a man carrying explosives approached the courthouse and detonated a bomb near the 'Lady Justice' statue at the entrance. Video footage shared on social media captured one of the blasts. Following the attack, the courthouse was evacuated, and parliamentary sessions were suspended. Brasília’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha, described the bombing as a “suicide” attack. Authorities confirmed that the attacker, identified as 59-year-old Francisco Wanderley Luiz, was the only fatality. Luiz had previously made threats online against politicians and Supreme Court justices and had unsuccessfully run for office in 2020 in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

