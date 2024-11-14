GETESA Partners With Comviva To Accelerate Digital Payments And Offer Next-Generation Communication And Messaging Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GETESA Money S.A. a subsidiary of GETESA, to introduce first-of-its-kind digital payment services on Comviva's mobiquity® Pay in Equatorial Guinea

Comviva to empower GETESA with next generation converged communication and messaging cloud

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva , the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Guinea Ecuatorial de Telecomunicaciones SA (GETESA), Equatorial Guinea's largest operator, to launch a comprehensive digital payments platform. This three-way partnership between GETESA/GETESA Money S.A., Comviva and Quitus Payments & Services S.A., marks a significant milestone in the digital evolution of Equatorial Guinea's financial landscape, introducing some of the nation's first-of-its-kind digital payment services and accelerating the transition toward a cash-lite economy.

Leveraging Comviva's advanced mobiquity® Pay platform , GETESA Money S.A. will empower users with a suite of fintech capabilities, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, bill payments, merchant payments, and more. With mobiquity® Pay, GETESA Money S.A. customers can seamlessly conduct several day-to-day transactions, such as utility payments, grocery purchases, insurance premiums, satellite TV top-ups, mobile airtime recharge and many more. The platform will also enable self-service, with additional support through GETESA's extensive agent network, fostering accessibility and convenience across the country.

Comviva will also deploy its next generation converged communication and messaging cloud platform

that streamlines

SMS, USSD, and Firewall services, along with various value-added services, into a single, unified platform. This solution will enable GETESA to efficiently plan and manage its complete communication needs, supporting its transformation into a next-generation telecom leader in Equatorial Guinea.

Quitus Payments & Services S.A., known for its extensive expertise in fintech, will play a crucial role in the overall solution deployment. Through its deep understanding of technology development and digital finance, Quitus brings the ideal foundation to accelerate the success of this project.

Carlos Esono MIKO NSING,

CEO of GETESA, expressed his excitement,

"At GETESA, we are committed to making life easier for our customers by offering innovative solutions that meet their daily financial needs. This partnership with Comviva and Quitus Payments & Services S.A.

brings a powerful digital payments platform that will empower our customers with greater financial convenience and inclusion, enhancing their lives and contributing to Equatorial Guinea's digital transformation."



Speaking on the partnership,

Comviva's Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Chandiramani, said, "This collaboration represents our dedication to advancing digital finance services globally and creating meaningful, real-world impact. By empowering GETESA Money S.A. with our mobiquity® Pay platform, we are providing a trusted and convenient digital payments solution that aligns with GETESA's vision to simplify financial transactions for its customers. Ultimately, this partnership not only drives financial inclusion but also sets a benchmark for a cash-lite economy in Equatorial Guinea, reinforcing our commitment to transforming financial landscapes worldwide."

"Our role in this partnership is to bring our deep expertise in technology and fintech development, bridging Comviva's digital financial capabilities with GETESA Money S.A.'s robust market presence. Together, we're setting the stage for a transformative shift towards cashless convenience for the people of Equatorial Guinea," said NDONGMO Patrice Maurille, CEO of Quitus Payments & Services S.A.

Comviva's mobiquity® Pay is the world's leader in digital payment and wallet solutions. With 90+ deployments in 50+ countries, processing USD 300 Bn annually, it serves consumers, merchants, businesses, and banks globally, fostering telcos, banks, and fintech companies to utilize its capabilities. The platform provides an array of functionalities, ranging from digital onboarding to bill payments and merchant transactions. The solution streamlines diverse payment instruments within a unified wallet platform, ensuring accessibility to a wide user demographic, spanning from underbanked individuals and corporates

to millennials and Gen Z.

