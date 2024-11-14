Yunji To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 21, 2024
Date
11/14/2024 7:31:31 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that
it plans to release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-201203
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-905945
|
Conference ID:
|
Yunji Inc.
The replay will be accessible through November 28, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
1733849
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
.
About Yunji Inc.
Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in
China
that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.
For more information, please visit
Investor Relations Contact
Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
SOURCE Yunji Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108886010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.