Zurich Names New Head Of Industry Practices For U.S. Middle Market

Stan Bernard is promoted to Practices leadership role as his predecessor prepares to retire after 31 years with Zurich North America.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has announced the of Stan Bernard to Head of Industry Practices for U.S. Middle Market. Bernard succeeds Lynn Zeitler, who is retiring in December after 31 years with Zurich, a leading provider of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals.

Bernard will report to Alex Wells , Head of U.S. Middle Market, and be a member of the U.S. Middle Market Senior Leadership Team. In this capacity, he will collaborate to implement strategic plans and drive growth and profitability across all Middle Market customer industry segments nationwide.

"Stan excelled in his previous role as our Head of Financial Institutions and Professional Services," Wells said. "He has been an integral part of the Industry Practices leadership team since the beginning of the unit and developed many of our most impactful and innovative client strategies. I am excited to have him join the executive leadership team and broaden his impact across the portfolio."

With Zurich since 2021, Bernard previously worked at both CNA and Chubb in underwriting and management roles.

Bernard earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Rutgers University and an MBA in accounting and finance from Montclair State University, both in New Jersey. He holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designations.

In 2020, Bernard was selected as a Business Insurance Break Out Award winner.

He is active in Zurich North America's African American Advisory Council and the Zurich African Ancestry Alliance (ZAAA) employee resource group. He is based in Maryland.

