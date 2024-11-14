The Henry Ford Honors Rosa Parks' Legacy With Free Event On Sunday, December 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Henry Ford will commemorate the 69th anniversary of Rosa Park's Montgomery bus arrest in 1955 with a special free event, Standing For Justice: Rosa Parks' Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. in The Henry Ford's Anderson Theater.

Amber N. Mitchell, curator of Black History at The Henry Ford, will moderate a panel discussion and Q&A with Dr. Jeanne Theoharis, author of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, and Dorothy Dewberry Aldridge, a native-Detroit civil and human rights advocate who joined Mrs. Parks in the fight for civil liberties. The conversation will focus on the growing freedom struggle in Detroit, as well as Mrs. Parks' 40 years of fighting racism in the North following her forced move from the South.

Standing for Justice: Rosa Parks' Detroit will begin with a free screening of the adapted documentary of Dr. Theoharis' political biography of Rosa Parks, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, a comprehensive telling of Mrs. Parks' lifelong dedication to activism.

A 10th-anniversary edition Dr. Theoharis' book will be available for purchase and guests will have an opportunity to meet the author and have their book signed during a strolling reception with light refreshments.

This program is free to the public, but registration is required.

