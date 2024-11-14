Rachel Harrington Recognized At The Women Of Work Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource is thrilled to announce that Rachel Harrington, Program Director, has been honored as the Outstanding International Woman of the Year in the Mentorship Impact category at the Women of Work (WOW) Awards. This prestigious recognition reflects Rachel's unwavering dedication to mentoring and empowering young women in the workforce.

Additionally, Rachel was one of two recipients of awarded the Ultimate Woman of Work Award . This award, which was voted on live at the November 7th Gala, represents the pinnacle of recognition within the contingent workforce space. It celebrates a woman who epitomizes excellence across the board, blending professional prowess with a deep commitment to diversity, innovation, and mentorship.

The Ultimate Woman of Work Award honors individuals who have made substantial contributions that foster a more inclusive and supportive industry landscape. Rachel's leadership and her profound impact on the careers of others make her a beacon of inspiration, showcasing what can be achieved with talent, determination, and a passion for paving the way for future generations.

Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource, stated,“We are incredibly proud of Rachel for this well-deserved recognition. Her passion for mentorship and leadership exemplifies the values we uphold at nextSource. Rachel's efforts have been instrumental in empowering women to thrive in their careers.”

The award was presented during a ceremony on November 7, 2024, where leaders from the contingent workforce space gathered to honor outstanding contributions to the workplace and beyond.

About nextSource

nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years' experience, nextSource is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in hiring initiatives and empowering women at all levels within the organization.

nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth.

We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management, and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services.