Haematology Diagnostics Market Is Estimated To Reach US$2.777 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 3.09%

The haematology diagnostics is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% from US$2.366 billion in 2025 to US$2.777 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the haematology diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.777 billion by 2030.The study of blood and blood-related diseases, like anemia, blood cancer, and blood clots is called haematology. The haematology tests help medical practitioners diagnose bone marrow cells, leukemia, myeloma, and other infections it. This test also helps to diagnose and monitor various disorders related to the red and white blood cells.With the increase in global cases of blood-related disorders, the market for haematology diagnostics is also expected to grow. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society stated that in the year 2023, there were about 89,380 cases of lymphoma, followed by about 56,610 cases of leukemia, and about 35,730 cases of myeloma in the US alone. As stated by the World Cancer Research Fund International, the detection of the new cases of leukemia all across the globe reached 487,294 in the year 2022. In this huge volume of new cases of leukemia, the new cases among men were recorded at 278,120 whereas about 209,174 new cases were observed in women across the globe.One of the major drivers for the growth of the haematology diagnostics market in the globe is the increasing technological advancements in the industry. To further expand its market share in the haematology diagnostics market, the global haematology diagnostics equipment manufacturer Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, introduced its latest haematology analyzers, the Hx series. The company stated that its latest analyzers have the capability to detect various biomarkers, like cancer markers, and cardiac markers among others. Similarly, in December 2023, the QScout rapid hematology analyzer developed by Ad Astra received its 510(k) clearance from the US FDA, which can provide rapid results for the WBC count, immature granulocyte, and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio reports.Access sample report or view details:The haematology diagnostics market by test type is segmented into hemoglobin, blood count, platelet function, hematocrit, and others. Under the test type of the haematology diagnostics market, the blood count type is forecasted to attain the maximum share. The blood count or complete blood count (CBC) is the hematology diagnostics procedure that helps to provide patients and medical professionals with the details of the cells in the person's body. The procedure indicates the total amount of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in the body. This test is generally used in detecting and monitoring various illnesses and disorders, like anemia, leukemia, and infection among others.The haematology diagnostics market by end-users is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostic center category of the end-user segment of the haematology diagnostics market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the others. The diagnostic centers offer the facility of diagnostics and test procedures, especially for haematology diagnosis. These types of centers are equipped with various technologies, which help to fast-track the diagnostic process. The centers are specially designed to provide the patients with only the diagnostic-related facility, thus increasing its market size in the haematology diagnostics market.Based on geography, the haematology diagnostics market is expanding significantly in the North Americ region, as the region offers an advanced and developed diagnostic landscape. The North American region also offers the most developed healthcare infrastructure in the globe, making the diagnostic procedure accessible to the population. The nation like the USA and Canada also offers increasing technological advancements in the healthcare industry, boosting the market growth of the haematology diagnostics in the region. The region is also home to one of the leading causes of hematological disorders, like blood cancers and other chronic diseases, and the nation is among the leaders in the treatment of such disorders.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the haematology diagnostics market that have been covered are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, Abbott Laboratories, Diatron, Biosystems S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Horiba, Ltd., Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the haematology diagnostics market as follows:.By Test TypeoHemoglobinoBlood CountoPlatelet FunctionoHematocritoOthers.By End-UseroHospitals and ClinicsoDiagnostic CentersoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc..Boule Diagnostics AB.Abbott Laboratories.Diatron.Biosystems S.A..F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Horiba, Ltd..Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Tissue Diagnostic Market:.Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market:.Critical Care Diagnostic Market:

