Feels as though history has repeated itself regarding US presidential election

(MENAFN) It feels as though history has repeated itself, with the 2024 US presidential election resembling the events of 2016. The familiar sense of déjà vu was palpable on November 6: the election results defied expectations once again, leaving sociologists puzzled, American liberals upset, internet trolls celebrating, Western Europeans anxious, and Russians in high spirits. At the heart of it all is Donald Trump, the president-elect once more, poised to reshape the world in ways that could feel even more dramatic this time around.



The election outcome underscored Americans’ frustration with the establishment and the progressive agenda championed by Kamala Harris. Her carefully crafted public image, bolstered by celebrity endorsements and scripted media appearances, failed to resonate. Meanwhile, Trump was engaging with the American public in a more direct, unconventional manner—whether it was visiting local diners, driving around Wisconsin in a garbage truck, or chatting with Joe Rogan on his podcast. This approach, which felt more grounded to many, helped Trump secure another win.



The question now is what a second Trump term will look like. Will it bring something fundamentally different, or will it be a replay of his first term, with administrative chaos, multiple investigations, and a continuing circus of controversies? Most importantly, how will his presidency influence Russia and the ongoing Ukraine conflict?



The short answer is that no one knows for certain, as the political landscape remains unclear. While Republicans managed to retain their majority in the House, it’s still unknown who will hold key positions within the White House, and these individuals will play a significant role in shaping Trump’s policies.



However, there are signs that Trump's second term could be more consequential than his first. For one, the legitimacy of his election victory is now beyond question—unlike in 2016, when his win seemed improbable and led to widespread skepticism about foreign interference. This time, Trump won both the electoral and popular votes, and it's unlikely the Democrats will challenge his legitimacy.



Political tensions could flare if Trump seeks retribution against those he believes have wronged him, a scenario the Democrats fear. However, a more likely outcome is a truce, with the Democratic Party grappling with its own internal divisions over the election loss. Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump has often failed to act on his threats—remember, Hillary Clinton was never jailed.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885966