Flexshopper, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Strategic transformation produced record quarterly total revenue of $38.6 million,

with increasing to $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $12.2 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for FlexShopper as the strategies we are pursuing to profitably grow our business take hold and more retail partners and consumers recognize the value of our unique payment solutions. We are successfully adding new retail partners, and to date, have expanded our signed store count to over 7,800 retail locations – a nearly 250% increase since the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to grow retail revenue and gross margin through our FlexShopper.com marketplace.”

Mr. Heiser continued,“As we pursue multiple growth initiatives, we remain focused on managing risk, improving customer performance, and attracting higher credit quality customers. As a result, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings was 22% for the third quarter of 2024, a 1,000-basis point improvement over the prior year period. Strong payment performance, combined with the benefits of our strategic plan, are driving significant improvements in profitability, and I am encouraged by the return to GAAP net income, as well as the 45% increase in adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2024.”

“We continue to follow strategies to profitably grow our business, while pursuing multiple corporate actions that we believe have the potential to create significant value for our shareholders. This includes the patent infringement lawsuits we filed initially against two of our competitors in which we expect a favorable outcome. In addition, we are working to complete our previously announced accretive rights offering to reduce our cost of capital and pursue the opportunity to redeem 91% of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference. Overall, we believe tailwinds from the growth strategies we are pursuing will continue to support our business in 2025 and beyond, while we simultaneously pursue opportunities to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 :



Total lease funding approvals increased 33.0% to $77.0 million from $57.9 million

Total revenues increased 22.9% to $38.6 million from $31.4 million

Gross profit increased 32.9% to $22.5 million from $16.9 million

Gross profit margin increased 400 basis points to 58% from 54%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 44.9% to $12.2 million from $8.4 million

Operating income of $9.6 million, compared with operating income of $6.0 million Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($129,000), or ($0.01) per diluted share

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 :



Total lease funding approvals increased 53.1% to $195.2 million from $127.5 million

Total revenues increased 20.3% to $104.3 million from $86.7 million



Gross profit increased 44.6% to $56.3 million from $38.9 million

Gross profit margin increased 900 basis points to 54% from 45%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 63.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $15.1 million

Operating income of $17.0 million, compared with operating income of $8.1 million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.8) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($7.6) million, or ($0.35) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under“Non-GAAP Measures”.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper's solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.