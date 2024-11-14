Tilray Medical Launches Its First Commercial “Grown In Germany” Medical Cannabis Products Under Its Newly Expanded Cultivation License

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray Brands") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized decisions, today announced the launch of its first commercial German grown medical cannabis flowers from its Aphria RX GmbH (“Aphria RX”) facility. This launch marks the first medical cannabis products to be grown in Germany by Aphria RX under the newly issued medical cannabis cultivation license under MedCanG.

On July 15, 2024, Tilray Medical was the first to receive a new cannabis cultivation license issued under MedCanG. This license allows Aphria RX to cultivate and manufacture a broad range of commercially available medical cannabis in Germany. The strains to be grown at this indoor facility have been carefully selected from top performing varieties popular with patients across Canada.

Tilray's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Denise Faltischek, said, "We are excited to launch our Made in Germany premium cannabis products, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the highest-quality medical cannabis products to patients in Germany. This not only serves to expand Tilray's leadership in medical cannabis cultivation, production and distribution in Germany but also proves our commitment to be one of the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis companies in the world with a portfolio of innovative and high-quality products that address the needs of patients. We reiterate our appreciation for the trust that the German Government has placed in Tilray, and we are proud of our Aphria RX team for their groundbreaking work in medical cannabis cultivation and patient care."

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe , Tilray Medical Canada , and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things: expectations regarding the performance and scale of the Company, including Tilray Medical; and the Company's ability to expand its offering to patients worldwide, including via Tilray Medical. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: ...

Investors: ...