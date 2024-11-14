Careercircle’S Kim Sneeder Named To Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2024 Global Power 150

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual List Honors Notable Women Leaders Elevating and Transforming the Staffing Industry

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversity workforce solutions company CareerCircle LL , an Allegis Group brand, announced today Managing Director Kim Sneeder has been named to Staffing Analysts' 2024 Global Power 150. Sneeder was named to the Americas 100 portion of the annual list, recognizing the women whose vision, achievements and leadership are moving the staffing industry forward.

With regard to this year's list, Staffing Industry Analysts wrote,“Technological advancements and shifts in workforce dynamics have rocked the staffing industry over the past few years, presenting both unprecedented challenges and remarkable opportunities. Navigating these changes are executives who are driving innovation and transformation in their respective organizations. Their leadership has set new standards for the future of the industry.”

Since joining CareerCircle in 2019, Sneeder's visionary leadership style has transformed the organization into a beacon of equity. Working to connect underserved communities with career opportunities, Sneeder and CareerCircle help employers build skilled, diverse teams with measurable impact. Under Sneeder's leadership, CareerCircle saw a 60 percent increase in hires last year, with over 3,000 individuals skilled through alternative routes placed into new roles. Sneeder was recently honored as a Gold Winner in the 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) , with CareerCircle named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

Sneeder commented,“As SIA indicated, in the face of evolving workforce development needs, CareerCircle remains committed to championing underrepresented talent and helping foster diverse, inclusive cultures. We believe equity means giving people the resources they need to compete. The data shows by doing so, organizations are hiring top talent and making a tremendous impact on their bottom line. In the process, lives are being changed across the country.”

