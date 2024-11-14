Winvest Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension Of Termination Date And Additional Contribution To Trust Account To Extend Termination Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge, MA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinVest Corp. (NASDAQ: WINV, the“Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has approved an extension of the period of time available to the Company to consummate an initial business combination by one month from November 17, 2024 to December 17, 2024 (the“Termination Date”), as permitted under the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete an initial business combination.

In connection with the extension, $30,000 (representing approximately $0.061 per unredeemed share of common stock issued in the Company's initial public offering) will be deposited into the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering pursuant to the Company's sixth drawdown upon an unsecured non-interest-bearing promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of $180,000 issued by the Company to WinVest SPAC LLC (the“Sponsor”) on June 12, 2024.

About WinVest Acquisition Corp.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

