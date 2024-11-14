Trump’s election as president of US more than just political upheaval

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States was more than just a upheaval—it signified a dangerous move toward legitimizing fascism in America. His rise was not a mere coincidence but the product of widespread societal fears and economic inequalities perpetuated by neoliberal capitalism, a system that thrives on division and despair. This environment, steeped in hatred, misogyny, and racism, allowed Trump’s authoritarian message to resonate, tapping into a long history of oppressive regimes.



Trump’s ascent cannot be understood without considering the wider societal shifts in America, especially the corrupt rise of the billionaire class since the Reagan era. The Democratic Party, by aligning with Wall Street elites and failing to oppose their influence, played a key role in creating the conditions that allowed Trump to rise to power. Neoliberal policies that worsened class divisions, deepened racial inequality, and alienated working-class Americans helped lay the groundwork for Trump’s populist appeal. The racialized policies of Bill Clinton, the neoliberal centrism of Barack Obama, and Joe Biden’s support for policies that fuel violence in Gaza have all contributed to a political climate where authoritarianism could thrive. These political failures didn’t just pave the way for Trump—they made his rise nearly unavoidable.



A major failure of liberalism and centrist Democrats, and even parts of the left, has been their neglect of education as a vital means of promoting critical thinking and civic awareness. This neglect has left the public vulnerable to the cultural and ideological forces that support authoritarian movements. As Pierre Bourdieu pointed out, hegemony isn’t just maintained through economic power, but also through the shaping of beliefs and cultural narratives. Trump and his allies have rewritten history and wiped out any meaningful historical consciousness, leaving the public disconnected from critical understanding.



The consequences of this historical amnesia have been far-reaching. It has provided cover for entrenched racism, anti-immigrant sentiment, and attacks on women’s rights in America. Through far-right propaganda, Trump has convinced millions that a non-white president or a woman in power is unacceptable, stoking racial and cultural divisions. The failure to engage with struggles for justice and equality, combined with the embrace of white supremacist ideology, has reinforced the conditions that allowed Trump to gain support.

