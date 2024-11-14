Lithuanian President Reminds New Parliament Of Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, November 14, President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania addressed the newly elected Seimas, which convened for its inaugural meeting.

This was reported by DELFI , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, Lithuania's unity with its partners in and the European Union is more important than ever. In this difficult period, we must work together to ensure that our country actively contributes to the security of Europe and the entire Western world. We must uncompromisingly support Ukraine and encourage others to follow suit," Nauseda said.

Also, in the head of state's opinion, it would be irresponsible if lawmakers representing Lithuania for the next four years lose trust and cause public division through certain statements.

"For hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians, the new Seimas brought and, I hope, no matter what, still brings hope for respectable political dialogue and more socially just policies. It would be irresponsible to break trust again. It is dangerous to split and divide society, to express disrespect and to encourage enmity. Not only the internal, but also the external security of our Homeland depends on this," the president added.

It is noted that the Seimas of the 2024-2028 convocation met for its first session on Thursday. On Thursday night, the newly-elected lawmakers have to decide on the new speaker of the Seimas. The ruling coalition has nominated Saulius Skvernialis, the head of the "In the name of Lithuania" union of democrats.

