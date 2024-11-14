Two Dead, Another Critical As Thar Collides Head-On With Tipper In Srinagar's Tengpora

An official said that a Thar collided head-on with a tipper in Tengpora today afternoon, resulting in on spot death to two persons and injuries to another one, reported news agency KNO.

The dead have been identified as Hammad, of Lal Bazar, and Azeem of Sanat Nagar. Injured has been identified as Mohammad Eissa Ganie of Nowshera.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

