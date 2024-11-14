Nomad Foods Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Balanced growth strategy delivers volume & value gains

Revenue growth of +0.8% with Adjusted EPS +28% YoY to €0.55

Full year 2024 guidance reduced following a temporary ERP disruption

WOKING, England, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD ), today reported results for the three and nine month periods ended September

30, 2024.

Key operating highlights and financial performance for the third quarter 2024, when compared to the third quarter 2023, include:



Reported revenue increased 0.8% to €770 million

Organic revenue growth of 0.3% with volume growth of 0.7%, despite an approximate 2.5% temporary headwind related to greater than expected ERP disruptions

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to €166 million Adjusted EPS increased 28% to €0.55

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased our team continues to accelerate profitable volume growth, and I am confident that our commercial flywheel is working and building momentum. The European Frozen category remains healthy, and our market share returned to volume and value growth this quarter as innovation, marketing and merchandising investments yield positive results. Growth continues to be driven by our higher margin Must Win Battles and Growth Platforms. Furthermore, revenue growth management and productivity programs combined with favorable price-net-of cost due to promotional timing in the quarter fueled margin expansion. This is evidenced by our record-high gross margin of 32.3% this quarter, allowing us to invest back into our business."

He continued, "The results this quarter are impressive given greater than anticipated headwinds related to ERP implementation that we have faced. Our service levels were negatively impacted during the transition but are returning to near normal levels. The impact, however, has caused us to lower our full year organic sales growth outlook. We have also modestly lowered our full year Adjusted EBITDA growth and Adjusted EPS guidance given the lower sales outlook alongside our choice to continue to invest in the business. Our volume growth and market share recovery are accelerating in the fourth quarter, and we have chosen to prioritize fueling the momentum."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "I am increasingly encouraged by the improved underlying trends at Nomad. The new commercial flywheel and innovation framework that we adopted last year is bearing fruit and validated by our return to market share growth, notwithstanding the curtailed support levels due to ERP implementation in the period. The innovation and marketing plans for the remainder of this year and next are exciting, and I am confident that the improved fundamentals we are currently experiencing will continue."

Third Quarter of 2024 results compared to the Third Quarter of 2023



Revenue increased 0.8% to €770 million. Organic revenue growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable volume growth of 0.7%, continuing the improved trends seen in 2Q24 despite an approximate 2.5% temporary headwind related to greater than expected ERP disruptions in certain markets in the quarter. This was offset by price/mix decline of 0.4%.

Gross profit increased 14.5% to €248 million. Gross margin increased 390 basis points to 32.3% due to supply chain productivity, positive product mix performance as we invested in our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and lower than planned promotional investment as we curtailed in-market support to manage inventory during our ERP transition.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 6.8% to €107 million due to the ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to €166 million due to the aforementioned factors. Adjusted Profit for the period increased 22% to €89 million, and as a result, Adjusted EPS increased by €0.12 to €0.55. Reported EPS decreased €0.02 to €0.44.

First Nine Months of 2024 results compared to the First Nine Months of 2023



Revenue increased 1.0% to €2,306 million. Organic revenue growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable price/mix of 0.4%. Volume decline moderated to 0.1%.

Gross profit increased 6.3% to €692 million. Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 30.0%, due to a positive product mix performance as we invested behind our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and improved supply chain productivity.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 11.2% to €335 million due to the planned increase in A&P investments, ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3% to €428 million due to the aforementioned factors. Adjusted Profit for the period remained unchanged at €222 million, however, Adjusted EPS increased by €0.07 to €1.36 due to a lower share count. Reported EPS increased €0.11 to €1.08.

2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects organic revenue growth of 1%-2%, versus the 3-4% prior guidance, due largely to ERP related headwinds faced in 3Q as well as more conservative growth assumptions for the remainder of the year. Management now expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow in a 3%-5% range, versus the +4%-6% prior range, and Adjusted EPS of €1.72-€1.77, implying growth of 7-10% compared to its prior expectation of €1.75-€1.80. The Company continues to expect full year cash flow conversion in the range of 90% to 95%.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 and for comparative purposes, the three and nine months ended September

30, 2023.

Adjusted financial information for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 and 2023 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for, when they occur, share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency translation charges/gains.

Adjusted EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted Profit for the period is defined as profit for the period excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted Profit after tax provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EPS is defined as basic earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue growth/(decline) is an adjusted measurement of our operating results. The comparison for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 and 2023 presented in this press release takes into consideration only those activities that were in effect during both time periods. Organic revenue growth/(decline) reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impacts the comparability of our results period over period.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow – Adjusted free cash flow is the amount of cash generated from operating activities before cash flows related to exceptional items (as described above), non-operating M&A related costs and working capital movements on employer taxes associated with share based payment awards, but after capital expenditure (on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets), net interest paid, proceeds/(payments) on settlement of derivatives where hedge accounting is not applied and payments of lease liabilities. Adjusted free cash flow reflects cash flows that could be used for payment of dividends, repayment of debt or to fund acquisitions or other strategic objectives.

Cash flow conversion is Adjusted Free Cash Flow as percentage of Adjusted Profit for the period.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 8 to 13, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. The Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.