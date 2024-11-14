Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Worth $41.51 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is anticipated to dominate the SATCOM equipment

during the period between 2024 and 2029 by region. SATCOM equipment has an inbuilt opportunity in the lucrative of the US within North America. The US is also increasingly investing in the field of SATCOM to improve the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. It offers efficient and reliable connectivity; hence it is supplementary terrestrial networks. In cases of challenging or economically unviable terrestrial coverage, satellite links and terminals offer adequate connectivity. The US, therefore demands advanced satcom solutions as 5G networks integrate with the existing satcom equipment. Also, the growth of this market is driven by advances in technology in satcom equipment. The satcom equipment manufacturers are continuously in innovation and new introduction for latest technologies to improve performance, efficiency, and reliability. The technological development responsible for driving this adoption into satcom equipment in the US includes high-throughput satellite systems, improved designs for antennas, software-defined solutions, and efficient modulation techniques.

Key Market Players

The SATCOM equipment companies

is dominated by a few globally established players such Echostar Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cobham Satcom (Denmark), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Iridium Communication Inc. (US), Intellian Technologies Inc. ( South Korea), ST Engineering (Singapore), SpaceX (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Campbell Scientific, Inc. (US), ND SatCom GmbH ( Germany), among others.

