Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Third Quarter Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Sachin Shah, CEO, stated,“We generated strong returns in the quarter, led by $5 billion of redeployment at accretive risk-adjusted yields. Our investment capabilities combined with our strong retail annuities position us well for future growth.”

Unaudited

As of and for the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total assets $ 137,112 $ 51,177 $ 137,112 $ 51,177 Adjusted equity1 11,434 7,251 11,434 7,251 Distributable operating earnings1 370 182 947 487 Net income 65 77 671 344 Net income per each class A share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.21

See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 6 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 5.

Highlights



Across our full portfolio, originated approximately $4 billion in proprietary investment strategies during the quarter at returns in excess of 8%



Generated $4 billion of annuity sales, bringing year to date total to $12 billion



Reinsured a portion of our Life insurance business, locking in a strong return and releasing a significant amount of capital to support future growth across our business

We entered into our first U.K. reinsurance transaction, reinsuring £1.08 billion ($1.4 billion) of pension liabilities. This transaction, through our subsidiary, American National Insurance Company, is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary regulatory approvals

Operating Update

We recognized $370 million and $947 million of distributable operating earnings (“DOE”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $182 million and $487 million in the prior year periods. The increase in earnings for the current period reflects contributions from our recent acquisitions, notably the first full quarter of ownership of AEL. Additionally, our results reflect strong annuity sales and higher spread earnings on our existing business, driven by higher net investment income resulting from progress made in repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies.

We recorded net income of $65 million and $671 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $77 million and $344 million in the prior year periods. Net income in the current period is the result of strong operating performance and contributions from our DOE, as well as unrealized mark-to-market gains on equity securities, partially offset by unfavorable movements on reserves due to interest rate and equity market volatility in the quarter.

Today, we are in a strong liquidity position across the portfolio, with approximately $31 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across our investment portfolios, and another $21 billion of long-term liquid investments. These liquid assets will support the ongoing rotation of our investment portfolio into higher yielding investment strategies, while ensuring we have sufficient liquidity coverage for our liabilities in the case of any stress events impacting the broader market.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital of $0.08 per class A share and class B share, payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 16, 2024. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield class A shares.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in class A shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield class A shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation's third quarter operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

As of and for the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income of consolidated business1 $ 1,518 $ 35 $ 4,886 $ 2,015 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 64 230 908 115 Distributable earnings before realizations2,3,4 1,259 1,056 4,582 4,049 Per Brookfield class A share2,3,4 0.80 0.67 2.90 2.54 Distributable earnings2,3 1,325 1,150 5,980 4,992 Per Brookfield class A share2,3 0.84 0.73 3.78 3.13

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 5 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8 of Brookfield Corporation's press release dated November 14, 2024.Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of Brookfield's asset management business on December 9, 2022. Prior to the adjustment, distributable earnings before realizations were $4.2 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the class A shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield class A shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation's disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com .





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited September 30 December 31 (US$ millions) 2024 2023 Assets Insurance invested assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,627 $ 4,308 Investments 88,247 39,838 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,532 7,248 Accrued investment income 784 105,190 280 51,674 Reinsurance recoverables and deposit assets 13,229 3,388 118,419 55,062 Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,495 2,468 Deferred tax asset 952 432 Other assets 7,246 1,781 Total assets 137,112 61,643 Liabilities and equity Policy and contract claims 7,696 7,288 Future policy benefits 11,057 9,813 Policyholders' account balances 82,413 24,939 Deposit liabilities 1,525 1,577 Market risk benefits 3,725 89 Unearned premium reserve 2,003 2,056 108,419 45,762 Corporate borrowings 1,847 1,706 Subsidiary borrowings 3,330 1,863 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities 3,534 83 Other liabilities 7,029 1,118 Junior preferred shares 2,779 2,694 Non-controlling interest 849 146 Class A and class B 1,592 1,591 Class C 7,733 10,174 4,418 6,155 Total liabilities and equity $ 137,112 $ 61,643









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,382 $ 1,019 $ 4,741 $ 3,118 Net investment income, including funds withheld 1,283 525 3,115 1,500 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld 304 (10 ) 500 65 Total revenues 2,969 1,534 8,356 4,683 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,230 ) (870 ) (4,159 ) (2,745 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (557 ) (89 ) (1,164 ) (332 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (366 ) (120 ) (867 ) (452 ) Changes in fair value of insurance-related derivatives and embedded derivatives (219 ) (130 ) (162 ) (169 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefits (207 ) 73 (406 ) 81 Other reinsurance expenses (6 ) (52 ) (20 ) (16 ) Operating expenses (330 ) (218 ) (1,024 ) (533 ) Interest expense (99 ) (61 ) (266 ) (181 ) Total benefits and expenses (3,014 ) (1,467 ) (8,068 ) (4,347 ) Net income before income taxes (45 ) 67 288 336 Income tax recovery (expense) 110 10 383 8 Net income for the period $ 65 $ 77 $ 671 $ 344 Attributable to: Class A and class B shareholders1 $ 4 $ 1 $ 10 $ 3 Class C shareholder 48 75 641 338 Non-controlling interest 13 1 20 3 $ 65 $ 77 $ 671 $ 344

Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield class A share.





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 65 $ 77 $ 671 $ 344 Unrealized net investment (gains) losses, including funds withheld (304 ) 10 (500 ) (65 ) Mark-to-market on insurance contracts and other net assets 666 96 956 192 427 183 1,127 471 Deferred income tax recovery (127 ) (31 ) (455 ) (33 ) Transaction costs 32 7 181 16 Depreciation 38 23 94 33 Distributable operating earnings 1 $ 370 $ 182 $ 947 $ 487









RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

Unaudited

As of September 30

US$ millions 2024 2023 Equity $ 10,174 $ 4,143 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (1,519 ) 445 Junior preferred shares 2,779 2,663 Adjusted equity 1 $ 11,434 $ 7,251

Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 6.

Additional Information

Brookfield Wealth Solutions was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield Corporation and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield Corporation completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield Corporation's class A and class B shares. The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“US GAAP” or“GAAP”).

Brookfield Wealth Solutions' Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is a leading wealth solutions provider, focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of wealth protection and retirement services, and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income after applicable taxes excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes related to basis and other changes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted equity. Adjusted equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through our class A, B and C shares, excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income, and the junior preferred shares issued by our Company. We use adjusted equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at .

Notice to Readers

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (“Brookfield Wealth Solutions” or“our” or“we”) is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

