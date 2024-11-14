Identity And Access Management In Healthcare Market Share To Rise At 16.9% CAGR, To Reach USD 5.57 Billion By 2032 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the is being propelled by rising awareness about cybersecurity and data privacy among healthcare organizations across the globe.

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity And Access Management in Healthcare Market Overview:

The global identity and access management in the healthcare market size was USD 1.37 billion in 2023, expected at USD 1.60 billion in 2024, and is projected to extend to USD 5.57 billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 16.9% between 2024–2032.

What is Identity and Access Management in Healthcare?

Identity and Access Management (IAM) in healthcare is a type of software that enables healthcare organizations to manage identity governance better, reject user access privileges, and secure patient profile information. It protects private information in the system and verifies a person's authorization to access it.

As healthcare organizations are increasingly opting for digital solutions, there is a tremendous need for identity and Access Management (IAM) systems in healthcare organizations to avoid unauthorized access and to comply with regulatory guidelines.

Key Takeaways from Reports:



The market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 16.9%.

The market for IAM in healthcare is expanding continuously in order to detect data breaches as healthcare organizations are opting for more and more cloud-based solutions.

The identity and access management in healthcare market segmentation is primarily based on component, deployment, type, end-user, and region.

Based on components, the software category dominated the market significantly in 2023. In 2023, North America dominated the market, having the largest share, and it is expected that there will be huge competition between North America and Asia Pacific during the forecasted period.

Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Cyberattacks Incidents: The amount of cyberattacks across the globe is rising uncontrollably which is also propelling the identity and access management in healthcare market growth. As a result of increased cyber-attacks, healthcare organizations are pushing for employee training and access management for cybersecurity practices. By enforcing best practices across the access control, IAM systems align perfectly with these initiatives.

Growing Adoption of Telemedicine: Telemedicine practices allow remote interaction between medical practitioners and patients, and this interaction needs to be confidential. IAM ensures only recognized or legal users have access to it from anywhere, thus maintaining confidentiality while increasing security. This need for improved security advantages has been making the IAM in healthcare a necessity and propelling the growth of the market.

Trends and Opportunities:

Importance of Data Protection: The IAM in healthcare has become a necessity recently as both healthcare organizations and patients are realizing how important it is to maintain confidentiality regarding the treatment processes and medications. Any small leak from the data could have a huge impact on one's life and dignity. Thus, protecting such data from cyberattacks is leading the IAM in the healthcare market significantly.

Adoption of Cloud-based Systems: In order to address the threats of cyberattacks, healthcare organizations are enhancing their security system while maintaining industrial standards. This has led them to opt for more and more cloud-based solutions as healthcare providers look for an expandable and flexible system to control user identities effectively.

Competitive Analysis: The players involved in Identity and Access Management in the Healthcare market are focusing more and more on offering innovative solutions in order to survive in an ever-growing and aggressive market environment. Additionally, in order to increase their global footprint, players involved in the market are opting for various tactical approaches such as unique and innovative launches, mergers and acquisitions between organizations, increasing investments, and international collaborations.

Major Players Involved in Identity and Access Management in Healthcare market are:



Veritis Group Inc.

Fortra, LLC

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Ping Identity

Imprivata, Inc.

IBM

Okta

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Delinea

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

Oracle

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CloudIBN Symplr

Regional Insights:

North America: In 2023, the identity and access management in healthcare market was dominated by North America alone. This was due to the presence of the latest and advanced healthcare infrastructure and larger investments in the field of cybersecurity. Moreover, the presence of majorly well-established players such as IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle and their strong encouragement from newer innovations are proving to be an important factor for the dominance of this region over the market.

Asia-Pacific: The identity and access management in healthcare market in Asia Pacific is projected to showcase a noticeable amount of CAGR within the forecasted period, thanks to the rising adoption of telemedicine services and digital transformation in healthcare sectors of countries like India and China. Additionally, enhanced awareness of data security and privacy amongst healthcare organizations of these countries is proving to be a major factor in the growth too.









Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019–2032)



Software Services

By Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019–2032)



On-Premise Cloud

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019–2032)



Single Sign On

Multifactor Authentication

Provisioning

Directory Service Audit & Compliance Management

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019–2032)



Healthcare Payers

Hospitals & Clinics

Life Sciences Companies Other

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019–2032)

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico

Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

