Rising Construction Projects: Key Driver Transforming The Natural Stone Market 2024

The natural stone market has shown steady expansion, projected to rise from $31.03 billion in 2023 to $32.26 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.0%. Growth factors include architectural revivals, heritage restoration, increased monument and statue construction, industrial progress, and cultural expression.

How Big Is the Global Natural Stone Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The natural stone market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $35.41 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.4%, with demand supported by consumer preference shifts, economic growth, and luxury real estate projects. Trends involve evolving design preferences, wellness focus, unique materials, and revival of craftsmanship.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Natural Stone Market?

The natural stones market is expanding, driven by a surge in construction projects. The construction sector involves organizations responsible for creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure. Natural stones, used in flooring, roofing, masonry, road paving, and as concrete aggregates, offer durable building materials and are preferred in heavy engineering applications like bridges, harbor walls, seaside walls, railway ballast, and foundations due to their strength and weather resistance.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Natural Stone Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Granite Canada Incorporated, MSI Stone Group Incorporated, Granitestone Incorporated, Cosentino Sociedad Anónima Unipersonal, Stone International Limited, Southland Stone USA Incorporated, Dongxing Group Company Limited, CUPA Group Sociedad Anónima, Antolini Luigi & C. Società per Azioni, Polycor Incorporated, Rock of Ages Canada Limited, Aro Granite Industries Limited, Xishi Stone Group Company Limited, Pakistan Onyx Marble & Granite Trading Company Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Natural Stone Market Size?

Technological progress is increasingly popular in the natural stones market, where leading companies are focusing on innovations to reinforce their market position.

How Is the Global Natural Stone Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Marble, Granite, Limestone, Other Types

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

4) By Application: Flooring, Memorial Arts, Wall Cladding, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Natural Stone Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the natural stone market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Natural Stone Market?

Natural stone is an organic rock extracted from the earth's surface, valued for its hardness and strength, making it suitable for construction or decorative uses. Silica is the main mineral found in natural stone.

The Natural Stone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Natural Stone Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Natural Stone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into natural stone market size, natural stone market drivers and trends, natural stone global market major players, natural stone competitors' revenues, natural stone global market positioning, and natural stone market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

