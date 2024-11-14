Global Energy-As-A-Service Market Forecast To Reach $103.13 Billion By 2028 With 9.8% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy-as-a-Service Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The energy-as-a-service market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $64.57 billion in 2023 to $70.98 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to strong economic expansion in emerging markets, rapid urbanization, and the rise in digitalization.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Energy-As-A-Service Market and Its Growth Rate?

The energy-as-a-service global market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $103.13 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rapid industrialization, increased government support, the rise of distributed energy resources, and the growing number of smart meters. Key trends expected during this period include a focus on artificial intelligence, virtual power plants, battery energy storage, the use of cloud technology, new subscription-based services, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and growing investments.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Energy-As-A-Service Market?

The increasing global demand for energy is projected to drive the expansion of the energy-as-a-service market in the future. Energy consumption refers to the amount of energy used to carry out specific tasks. It is essential for various activities, including transportation, lighting, cooling, and heating in buildings, as well as for sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Energy-As-A-Service Market?

Major companies operating in the energy-as-a-service market report are Schneider Electric SE, Veolia Environment S.A., Engie SA, Enel S.p.A, Siemens AG,Honeywell International Inc., EDF, Bernhard Energy Solutions, AltaGas Ltd, Johnson Controls International PLC

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Energy-As-A-Service Market?

Technological advancements are becoming an important trend in the ginger ale market. Leading companies in the energy-as-a-service market are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions through artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their market presence.

What Are the Segments of the Global Energy-As-A-Service Market?

1) By Service: Energy Supply Services, Operation And Maintenance, Optimization And Efficiency Services

2) By Provider: Utility Service Provider, Third Party Provider

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Energy-As-A-Service Market

North America was the largest region in the energy-as-a-service market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the energy-as-a-service global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

How Is The Energy-As-A-Service Market Defined?

Energy-as-a-service (EaaS) is a business model in which customers pay for energy services without requiring an upfront capital investment. Typically, EaaS models involve a subscription for electrical devices owned by the service provider or the management of energy usage to offer the desired energy service. The primary services offered under energy-as-a-service include energy supply services, maintenance and operation, and energy efficiency and optimization.

