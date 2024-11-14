‘Experience Exceptional’: All-New 2025 INFINITI QX80 Sparks Its Way into the Region

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Earlier this year, the All-New 2025 INFINITI QX80 turned heads at its spectacular global launch in New York. Already a signifier of opulence and luxury, the latest model has truly reached new heights of elegance and cutting-edge technology and is considered the first model of the brand’s New Dawn

We are excited to bring this car to our customers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and are sure our loyal INFINITI customers and community will be thrilled with what the latest model has to offer.

At Al Masaood Automobiles, we continue to place customers at the centre of our services. With a deep understanding of their preferences, we know that the QX80 is a model that reflects the lifestyle of many. With Emirati nationals comprising over half of the car’s customer base, the QX80 speaks to a segment that values sophistication, elegance, and innovation.

In fact, we’ve seen the Net Promoter Score for the QX80 has risen by 14 percent from 2021 to 2024 – a testament to the bond that customers feel with this model. Given the anticipation for its launch in our market, we also expect to see over 40% growth in sales of this model versus its predecessor, driven by its exceptional features, technologies, and mobility enhancements.

Inspired by the Japanese aesthetic of Artistry in Motion —a concept rooted in grace and refinement—the All-New QX80’s design offers drivers a space of elegance and artistry, truly elevating the experience of luxury driving. The car is sure to draw eyes with its bold, angular silhouette complemented by a redesigned front grille, a striking illuminated INFINITI emblem and wing-like geometric shapes, giving it an unmistakable road presence. This design brings a refined yet confident aesthetic, perfectly suited to Abu Dhabi’s scenic landscapes and bustling urban roads.

Inside, the car offers an upgraded experience that transforms every journey into a retreat of opulence and comfort. Passengers are welcomed by spacious interior and luxurious seats, offering a sense of refined exclusivity and making even the longest drives enjoyable and comfortable. The immersive digital cockpit and advanced connectivity features provide effortless access to navigation and entertainment on the go. The cabin also introduces Biometric climate control presenting personalised and unique comfort for all.

Performance is another area where the All-New QX80 excels. Powered by a newly developed 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive 450 horsepower, this model offers effortless acceleration and a smooth, powerful drive. The ProPILOT Assist technology provides semi-autonomous driving capabilities, creating a balance between driving pleasure and peace of mind on long journeys.

The elevated safety and innovative features are integral to the car’s design, ensuring that drivers and their families enjoy the latest in automotive advancements.

At Al Masaood Automobiles, we look forward to pave the way for our customers to “Experience Exceptional” with the introduction of the INFINITI QX80 2025. We are confident that it will resonate with Abu Dhabi’s discerning drivers who seek a vehicle that enhances their lifestyle without compromise.





