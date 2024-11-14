Razzamataz Theatre Schools students deliver inspiring performance at GESS Dubai 2024
Date
11/14/2024 6:54:07 AM
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) Flying in from the UK upon the invitation of the UK Trade Mission, students from the Razzamataz Theatre Schools, delivered a stirring performance of song and dance at GESS (Global Educational Supplies & Solutions) Dubai 2024.
To the delight of a crowd of educators and event participants, they performed three songs from the globally-acclaimed musical Matilda.
After the performance, the Razzamataz team discussed about the importance of performing arts education in schools and how it can foster creativity, confidence, and personal development amongst children and young people.
Razzamataz aims to bring its performing arts education model to the region through franchise opportunities and is seeking local partners in the UAE as part of its strategic expansion into the Middle East.
