Altdorf, 14 November 2024 – Orascom Development Holding (OD) has announced its consolidated results for the first nine months of 2024, demonstrating effective management leading to significant growth and resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges, with the Egyptian Pound (EGP) devaluation impacting financial results with a non-cash foreign exchange loss of CHF 40.5 million. The company has successfully executed its strategic roadmap leveraging on its diversified business model, yielding to an improved financial and operational performance despite the global challenges.



The targeted implementation of the strategic roadmap leads to improved operational and financial performance, with revenues up by 7.6% to CHF 437 million and adj. EBITDA is up by 16.5% to CHF 129 million, with a margin of 29.5%.



Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2024:



• Total revenue: In Q3 2024, revenue decreased by 14.3% to CHF 130.5 million. Notably, revenue and net profit figures for Q3 2023 were positively impacted by CHF 11.5 million generated from land sales. Conversely, no land sales were made in Q3 2024.

• Strong bottom-line performance: Overall bottom-line performance reported a profit of CHF 7.8 million (Q3 2023: CHF 10.2 million).

• Real estate sales: Real estate sales during Q3 remained strong and reached CHF 206.3 million, A growth of 3.3% from CHF 199.8 million in Q3 2023.



Key Financial Highlights for 9M 2024:



• Robust revenue growth: Up by 7.6% to CHF 437.0 million, driven by a robust increase in real estate, land sale activities, and the enhanced business performance of OD’s recurring income segments.

• Gross profit: Up by 9.3% to CHF 134.6 million, with a margin of 30.8%. This growth occurred despite rising material costs due to the prevailing inflationary environment.

• Real estate revenues: Reached CHF 244.9 million, a 3.7% increase compared to 9M 2023 figures.



• Land revenues: Reached CHF 27.5 million, mainly from a landmark sale in El Gouna during Q2 2024.



• Recurring income segments: Demonstrated strong performance, with revenues up 3.9% to CHF 164.6 million.



• Remarkable Adj. EBITDA improvement: Increased by 16.5% to CHF 128.8 million, with a margin of 30% vs. 27%, underscoring OD’s commitment to operational excellence.

• Finance costs: Increased by 26.4% to CHF 44.0 million, primarily due to the rise in interest rates. This will start decreasing moving forward as interest rates have started to go down.

• Strong adjusted net income performance: OD reported an adjusted net income of CHF 44.8 million, representing a 15.5% increase compared to CHF 38.8 million in 9M 2023. This figure excludes all other gains and losses, including foreign exchange fluctuations and non-operational one-off transactions.



• Cash from operations: Increased by 269.2% to CHF 111.5 million during 9M 2024, driven by improved operational performance across all business segments. This robust growth underscores OD’s commitment to operational excellence.

• Sale of a land plot in El Gouna: Sold 110,000 sqm of land to an Egyptian developer, Hassan Allam Properties, for a total value of approximately CHF 33 million, to be paid over five-year installments.

• CHF 100 million bond refinancing issuing: Successfully issued a bond worth CHF 100 million with a 4.00% coupon and a five-year tenor. The bond is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has been placed with a diverse group of institutional investors, retail investors, wealth management clients, and family offices.

• International Finance Corporation (IFC) USD 155 million loan: The largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), successfully signed a USD 155 million loan facility with the IFC. This loan facility will primarily be used to partially refinance ODE’s existing debt and fund potential growth opportunities for the hotel business line in El Gouna and planned capital expenditures for renovating the hotels in El Gouna. The financing will lower the company’s credit spreads and extend the maturity of the debt, thereby improving OD’s debt profile. The new loan facility includes a 2.5-year grace period and an 8.5-year tenor.



Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, commented, “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we achieved robust financial results for the first nine months of 2024. Our diverse portfolio, operational agility, and focus on strategic initiatives have positioned us to navigate uncertainties effectively, while delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.”



However, when accounting for one-off items, OD experienced a net loss of CHF 17.1 million, compared to a net profit of CHF 27.8 million reported in 9M 2023. The main factors contributing to this loss included:



• Foreign exchange translation losses: One-off foreign exchange losses amounted to CHF 40.5 million, primarily driven by the devaluation of the EGP against other currencies.

• Other losses: CHF 11.0 million mainly coming from the sale of RAK in UAE.

• Share of losses from associates: CHF 7.3 million losses from OD associates.



It is important to note that these losses are accounted as non-cash items and do not adversely impact the company’s cash flows, reflecting OD’s constant commitment to operational efficiency and financial stability.





