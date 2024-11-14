Sultan bin Tahnoun: The Importance of Coexistence and Understanding among different Cultures

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of “Frontline heroes” Office, emphasized that the International Day for Tolerance, adopted by UNESCO and celebrated annually on November 15, serves as a reminder of the importance of coexistence, mutual respect, and understanding among different cultures to build cohesive and prosperous societies.



In a statement marking the occasion, he said, "Tolerance is a fundamental pillar for building a cohesive society characterized by peace and mutual respect. It is not merely an act of behavior, but a value that reflects the maturity of humanity and our appreciation for others, regardless of their differences."



He further explained: "The UAE stands as a shining example of these principles, having been founded on the values of tolerance, compassion, and acceptance, thanks to the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who recognized early on that tolerance is the foundation of strength and a key element in achieving progress and prosperity."



He added, "Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the values of tolerance have become deeply rooted in our society. We will continue to support initiatives that promote tolerance through partnerships, awareness campaigns, and community engagement programs."



He concluded by noting that tolerance is the path to a better world, a world where peace prevails and humanity thrives.



MENAFN14112024007464016105ID1108885641