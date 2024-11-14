Farnek expert urges HSE professionals to implement AI and predictive tools to improve efficiency and safety

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms)

• Ryan Mitchell, head of QHSEW at UAE-based total FM company highlights benefits of advanced SAFETEK solution to industry peers at HSE forum in Dubai





Ryan Mitchell, head of Quality, Health, Safety, Excellence and Wellbeing (QHSEW), at leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek addressed delegates on day two of the annual HSE forum in Dubai today (Wednesday 13th November).



The aim of the HSE Forum, which is being held at Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre, is to identify more clearly the key HSE touchpoints within the oil and gas, construction and critical infrastructure sectors that can boost compliance, safeguarding and risk mitigation. These issues were addressed over five sessions, discussing industry updates, technological advancements, corporate culture, skills development and sustainability.



During his address, which was entitled – ‘Fast-tracking Technology Through Revolutionising Safety and Efficiency’, Mitchell, emphasised how the practical implementation of AI and predictive tools can improve efficiency and safety in the workplace. He stressed the benefits of digitalisation and the core areas that a digital mindset could be applied to improve HSE.



“Incorporating digital HSE solutions offers a route to a safer workplace, augmented compliance, fewer incidents, and heightened operational efficiency. However, prudent planning and implementation, grounded in a profound understanding of organisational requirements and challenges, are vital prerequisites for success,” said Mitchell.

One such solution SAFETEK, which has been developed in-house by Farnek group company HITEK, is a digital safety management tool with the power of automation, which supports organisations that are trying to move from reactive to a more predictive approach.

“Our cloud and mobility-based solution has been built specifically to digitalise reporting, to work towards a safer workplace. SAFETEK improves reporting times and data analysis to provide insights for preventative action,” said Mitchell.



SAFETEK’s features include a safety KPI dashboard, which allows users to capture reports in the field, tracks follow up actions, can check the health status of employees, accommodates customised forms and checklists, schedules inspections and audits with notifications, as well as white labelling options and third-party integration.



“This reduces downtime and ensures business continuity, which can lead to cost savings for organisations through reduced incidents, better resource allocation, improved efficiency and ultimately, a safer working environment,” added Mitchell.



Other experts speaking at the high-profile forum include Sultan Karrani, Senior Engineer HSE at ADNOC, Hesham Husni Abuasi, Senior Specialist Inspector Heath Sector Innovation Incubator at the Department of Health, Saleh Al Balushi, VP Group HSE at DP World & Drydocks World, Azam Soukar, Group HSE Director at Dubai Holding Real Estate and Dr. Maryam Bin Essa, Studies & Systems Section Manager at Dubai Municipality.







