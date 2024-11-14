Meat Flavor Market To Exceed $7.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major meat flavor participants include Firmenich SA, Kerry Group plc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nactis Flavours, Marc Flavours, Nikken Foods Co. Ltd., P.A. Aromatics Flavors S.r.l

The meat flavor market valuation is predicted to cross USD 7.5 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This market focuses on the production and distribution of flavors that mimic or enhance the taste of meats such as beef, chicken, pork, and lamb. These flavors are commonly used in ready meals, processed foods, snacks, and plant-based meat alternatives. The meat flavor industry serves key sectors, including food processing, seasonings, and pet food production.

Several factors are driving the growth of the meat flavor market. Urbanization and increasingly busy lifestyles have fueled the demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods. Additionally, the popularity of meat-flavored snacks and seasonings has grown significantly in recent years. The growing popularity of plant-based meat alternatives has also enhanced the need for meat flavors, especially among health-conscious and vegan consumers.

The meat flavor market from the beef flavor segment is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2032, expanding at over 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Beef flavor is a crucial component of the meat flavor industry and is widely used in various food products, including processed foods, snacks, instant noodles, and ready meals. Consumers are drawn to the rich, savory taste of beef, making it a popular choice for enhancing packaged food products. The rising demand for plant-based meat alternatives has further amplified the need for beef flavors that closely replicate the taste of real meat. North America and Europe are key regions with high demand for beef flavor products.

The powdered meat flavor segment is projected to grow around 7.2% CAGR, reaching USD 3.2 billion by 2032. Powdered meat flavors are in high demand due to their versatility, long shelf life, and ease of use in a variety of food applications. They are commonly utilized in instant noodles, snacks, seasonings, soups, and ready-to-eat meals. The processed food industry values powdered meat flavors for their convenience in terms of storage and transportation, making them a practical choice for manufacturers.

In North America, the meat flavor market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion, growing at 7.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The high demand for savory snacks, processed foods, and ready-to-eat meals drives market growth in this region. Consumers in North America favor strong, meaty flavors in a variety of food products. The U.S. and Canada are key markets, with numerous food processing companies and fast-food chains contributing to the rising demand for meat flavors. Additionally, there is a growing preference for natural and clean-label products in this region, further shaping the market dynamics.

