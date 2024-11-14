Massage Therapy Service Market To Reach USD 146.13 Billion By 2034, Growing At 8.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA is one of the most lucrative markets in the North American massage services and is expected to account for around 82.3% of revenue share. The massage therapy services market in the USA is anticipated to rise due to rising development in the massage industry. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global massage therapy services market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 146.13 billion by 2034 , up from USD 65.23 billion in 2024 , according to the latest report from [Market Research Firm]. The market is expected to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034, fueled by an increasing awareness of the health benefits of massage therapy, a growing demand for alternative wellness solutions, and advancements in technology that make these services more accessible. Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders and Hectic Schedule to Push Massage Therapy Services Demand The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders and growing cases of stress have led to a deterioration in health across the world. Hectic timetables and extended travel times pose a harmful effect on the body. As a result, people are seeking ways to increase the benefit of being healthy and rejuvenate their health. Furthermore, the rising popularity of sports and athletic programs among youngsters benefits the industry. Teenagers use massage services before every competition to increase their agility, soothe their body tissues, and tone their bodies with rigorous exercise and nutrition regimens. Moreover, due to their declining health, elderly folks face a variety of body-related discomforts, such as back pain, neck pain, digestive issues, and others. Thus, the elderly population is extensively exploring soothing therapies, pain management, anti-aging, and internal body healing packages, which are anticipated to accelerate market growth. Key Trends Driving Market Growth

Health Benefits Awareness: Rising consumer awareness of the therapeutic benefits of massage therapy, including stress relief, improved circulation, and pain management, is one of the primary drivers of market expansion.

Alternative Wellness Practices: A growing trend toward alternative medicine and holistic wellness is further fueling demand for massage services as individuals seek natural, non-invasive treatments for various health conditions. Technological Advancements: Digital platforms, including mobile apps and online booking services, are increasing the accessibility of massage therapy, allowing consumers to easily book appointments and enjoy services at their convenience.

Regional Insights into the Massage Therapy Service Market

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 6.4% Canada 7.2% France 8.2% China 13.4% Australia 9.1%

Developing Industry in the United Kingdom Massage Therapy Services Market

There is an increase in demand for massage therapy services, and it appears that consumers prioritize massage therapy. The massage therapy industry will only grow from here. Consumers will seek out the health benefits of massage therapy at a higher rate while still enjoying the idea of being pampered. To meet their needs, they will turn to massage spa franchises escalating the massage therapy services market trends.

Due to the increasing disposable income of the populace, Europe's massage therapy services market is expected to maintain a dominant position. Increased healthcare spending as a result of increased well-being awareness in the region also contributes to greater market penetration. Furthermore, increasing travel and tourism activities in European countries are driving the European massage therapy services market growth.









Key Takeaways from the Massage Therapy Service Market



The global massage therapy service market is expected to reach USD 146.13 billion by 2034, growing at an 8.4% CAGR.

In 2024, the market is valued at USD 65.23 billion with a projected 10-year growth rate of 8.4% CAGR.

Increased awareness of the health benefits of massage therapy is driving market expansion.

The rise of alternative wellness practices is fueling demand for massage therapy services.

The United States is a major market, with demand driven by high-stress work environments and hectic lifestyles.

China is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 13.4%, due to urbanization and traditional healing practices.

Deep tissue massage is the leading service type, expected to hold 43.2% of the market share in 2024.

Hotels and resorts are the largest service providers, capturing 48.9% of the market share in 2024. The historical CAGR from 2019 to 2023 was 7.8%, indicating consistent growth in the massage therapy market.



“There is a growing awareness of the health benefits of alternative wellness practices, fueled by increasing interest in holistic approaches and advancements in technology. Deep tissue massage services are expected to lead the market, with hotels and resorts continuing to be the primary service providers.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

How is the Japanese Market For Massage Therapy Services Developing?

Customary Massage Techniques to Increase the Sales of Massage Therapy Services

Japan is a fast-growing massage therapy services market that is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific massage therapy services market. Massage therapy service sales in Japan are expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Japan is widely regarded as Asia's dominant market for massage therapy services. Traditional massage therapy techniques based on Ayurvedic theories attract many travelers from all over the world for treatment. The Japan massage therapy services market accounts for a sizable share, owing to the region's growing middle-class population as well as an increase in the number of massages, saunas, and mineral spring facilities.

How Is the Korean Massage Therapy Market Sprouting?

Korea is a market leader in the Asia Pacific massage therapy services market. Korea's improving health conditions drive massage therapy services market demand. As a result, many resorts, hotels, centers, and others are offering appealing packages to customers resulting in the upsurge of the massage therapy services market trends.

Furthermore, the introduction of digital massage therapy services is expected to boost the Korean massage therapy services market. The massage therapy services market companies provide services at home at a reasonable cost and with medical supervision. This is expected to drive demand for massage therapy services in Korea, along with a boost in the adoption of massage therapy services.

Prominent Drivers of the Massage Therapy Service Market



Integration of Massage in Wellness Tourism : The increasing focus on wellness tourism , where consumers seek therapeutic services such as massage during vacations, is driving market growth in hotels and resorts.

Aging Population : As the global population ages, the demand for pain management, muscle relaxation, and mobility enhancement services grows, with massage therapy being a key offering for elderly individuals.

Rise of Sports and Active Lifestyles : The growing popularity of sports, fitness, and physical activities is increasing the need for recovery-focused treatments, such as sports massage and deep tissue massage, to manage muscle strain and promote recovery.

Increase in Disposable Income : Rising disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, enables more consumers to afford wellness services like massage therapy, driving demand for premium massage offerings.

Corporate Wellness Programs : More businesses are incorporating wellness programs for employees, including on-site massage therapy services, to reduce stress and improve productivity, thereby expanding the market. Cultural Shifts Toward Self-Care : The rising trend of self-care and prioritizing mental and physical well-being is encouraging individuals to invest in regular massage therapy sessions as part of their personal wellness routines.

Challenges Faced by the Massage Therapy Service Market



Intense Market Competition : The growing number of massage therapy providers, from independent practitioners to large spa chains, creates fierce competition, making it challenging for businesses to differentiate themselves and maintain profitability.

Skilled Labor Shortage : There is a persistent shortage of qualified massage therapists, which affects service quality, availability, and business growth. Recruiting and retaining skilled professionals remains a key challenge for service providers.

Economic Sensitivity : Massage therapy is often considered a discretionary service, making it vulnerable to economic downturns. Consumers may cut back on non-essential services like massage during times of financial uncertainty or recession.

Regulatory and Licensing Issues : The massage therapy industry is subject to varying regulations and licensing requirements across different regions. Compliance with local laws can be complex and costly, posing a barrier to market entry and expansion.

Consumer Perception and Awareness : Despite growing awareness, some consumers may still view massage therapy as a luxury or non-essential service, limiting its broader acceptance as a regular health and wellness practice.

Saturation of Market in Developed Regions : In developed markets, particularly in North America and Europe, the massage therapy market is becoming saturated, making it difficult for new entrants to gain a foothold without offering unique services or value propositions. Health and Safety Concerns : Ongoing health concerns, including those related to hygiene and safety (e.g., post-pandemic apprehension), can affect consumer confidence in visiting massage therapy facilities, impacting overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape of the Massage Therapy Service Market

Providers can differentiate themselves and build a loyal customer base by offering services tailored to the unique needs and preferences of their clients. Leveraging technological advancements, such as online booking systems and personalized treatment plans, not only enhances convenience but also boosts customer satisfaction.

Forging strategic partnerships with healthcare professionals and integrating massage therapy into corporate wellness programs helps expand market reach and establish credibility. Focusing on these approaches enables providers to remain competitive and effectively tap into the increasing demand for holistic health solutions.

Recent Developments



In March 2021, Kempinski Hotels S.A. completed the acquisition of Resense Spa S.p.A., positioning itself to offer upscale spa services to its clientele. This strategic move enhances Kempinski's portfolio by integrating premium spa experiences into its luxury hotel offerings, catering to the growing demand for wellness amenities among discerning travelers. In October 2020, Hilton Hotels & Resorts unveiled the opening of 'DoubleTree,' a new hotel in Rajasthan, India. This property features state-of-the-art fitness and spa facilities, aligning with Hilton's commitment to providing comprehensive guest experiences. By introducing these amenities, Hilton aims to elevate the guest stay, offering relaxation and wellness opportunities alongside its renowned hospitality services.

Leading Companies in the Massage Therapy Service Market



Massage Envy

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Elements Massage

Massage Heights

The Woodhouse Day Spa

MassageLuXe

Spavia

LaVida Massage

Massage Green Spa InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Massage Therapy Service Market - Key Segments

By Service Type:



Deep Tissue Massage

Lymphatic Massage

Sports Massage

Oncology Massage

Swedish Massage Others

By Service Providers:



Massage Parlour

Hospital/Clinics Resorts/Hotels



By Purpose:



Beauty/Grooming

Relaxation

Physical Fitness

Treatment Others



By End User:



Men Women

By Booking Channel:



Online Booking

Phone Booking In-Person Booking



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



German Language

Der globale Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen wird voraussichtlich erheblich wachsen und bis 2034 einen geschätzten Wert von 146,13 Mrd. USD erreichen, gegenüber 65,23 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2024 , so der jüngste Bericht von [Market Research Firm]. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten CAGR von 8,4 % wachsen wird, angetrieben durch ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile der Massagetherapie, eine wachsende Nachfrage nach alternativen Wellness-Lösungen und technologische Fortschritte, die diese Dienstleistungen zugänglicher machen.

Wichtige Trends, die das Marktwachstum vorantreiben



Bewusstsein für gesundheitliche Vorteile: Das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die therapeutischen Vorteile der Massagetherapie, einschließlich Stressabbau, verbesserter Durchblutung und Schmerzbehandlung, ist einer der Haupttreiber für die Marktexpansion.

Alternative Wellness-Praktiken: Ein wachsender Trend zu alternativer Medizin und ganzheitlichem Wohlbefinden treibt die Nachfrage nach Massagen weiter an, da Menschen natürliche, nicht-invasive Behandlungen für verschiedene Gesundheitszustände suchen. Technologischer Fortschritt: Digitale Plattformen, einschließlich mobiler Apps und Online-Buchungsdienste, erhöhen die Zugänglichkeit der Massagetherapie und ermöglichen es den Verbrauchern, einfach Termine zu buchen und Dienstleistungen nach Belieben zu genießen.



Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen

Länder Prognose der CAGRs von 2024 bis 2034 Die Vereinigten Staaten 6.4% Kanada 7.2% Frankreich 8.2% China 13.4% Australien 9.1%

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen

· Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen bis 2034 146,13 Mrd. USD erreichen und mit einer CAGR von 8,4 % wachsen wird.

· Im Jahr 2024 wird der Markt auf 65,23 Mrd. USD geschätzt, mit einer prognostizierten 10-Jahres-Wachstumsrate von 8,4 % CAGR.

· Das gestiegene Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile der Massagetherapie treibt die Marktexpansion voran.

· Der Aufstieg alternativer Wellness-Praktiken befeuert die Nachfrage nach Massagetherapien.

· Die Vereinigten Staaten sind ein wichtiger Markt, dessen Nachfrage durch stressige Arbeitsumgebungen und hektische Lebensstile angetrieben wird.

· China wird mit einer CAGR von 13,4 % voraussichtlich am schnellsten wachsen, was auf die Urbanisierung und traditionelle Heilpraktiken zurückzuführen ist.

· Die Tiefengewebsmassage ist die führende Dienstleistungsart, die im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktanteil von 43,2 % halten wird.

· Hotels und Resorts sind die größten Dienstleister und erobern im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 48,9 %.

· Die historische CAGR von 2019 bis 2023 betrug 7,8 %, was auf ein stetiges Wachstum des Marktes für Massagetherapien hindeutet.

"Es gibt ein wachsendes Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile alternativer Wellness-Praktiken, angetrieben durch das zunehmende Interesse an ganzheitlichen Ansätzen und technologischen Fortschritten. Es wird erwartet, dass Tiefengewebsmassagen marktführend sein werden, wobei Hotels und Resorts weiterhin die wichtigsten Dienstleister sind", sagt Sudip Saha , Managing Director und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen

· Integration von Massage in den Wellnesstourismus : Der zunehmende Fokus auf den Wellnesstourismus, bei dem die Verbraucher therapeutische Dienstleistungen wie Massagen im Urlaub suchen, treibt das Marktwachstum in Hotels und Resorts voran.

· Alternde Bevölkerung : Mit zunehmendem Alter der Weltbevölkerung wächst die Nachfrage nach Schmerzbehandlung, Muskelentspannung und Mobilitätsverbesserung, wobei die Massagetherapie ein wichtiges Angebot für ältere Menschen ist.

· Aufstieg von Sport und aktivem Lebensstil: Die wachsende Beliebtheit von Sport, Fitness und körperlichen Aktivitäten erhöht den Bedarf an erholungsorientierten Behandlungen wie Sportmassagen und Tiefengewebsmassagen, um Muskelbelastungen zu bewältigen und die Regeneration zu fördern.

· Anstieg des verfügbaren Einkommens : Das steigende verfügbare Einkommen, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, ermöglicht es mehr Verbrauchern, sich Wellness-Dienstleistungen wie Massagen zu leisten, was die Nachfrage nach Premium-Massageangeboten ankurbelt.

· Wellness-Programme für Unternehmen : Immer mehr Unternehmen integrieren Wellness-Programme für Mitarbeiter, einschließlich Massagetherapien vor Ort, um Stress abzubauen und die Produktivität zu steigern, wodurch der Markt erweitert wird.

· Kulturelle Verschiebungen in Richtung Selbstfürsorge : Der zunehmende Trend zur Selbstfürsorge und zur Priorisierung des geistigen und körperlichen Wohlbefindens ermutigt den Einzelnen, in regelmäßige Massagetherapien als Teil seiner persönlichen Wellness-Routine zu investieren.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen

· Intensiver Marktwettbewerb : Die wachsende Zahl von Massagetherapieanbietern, von unabhängigen Praktikern bis hin zu großen Spa-Ketten, führt zu einem harten Wettbewerb, der es für Unternehmen schwierig macht, sich zu differenzieren und die Rentabilität aufrechtzuerhalten.

· Fachkräftemangel : Es besteht ein anhaltender Mangel an qualifizierten Massagetherapeuten, der sich auf die Servicequalität, die Verfügbarkeit und das Geschäftswachstum auswirkt. Die Rekrutierung und Bindung von Fachkräften bleibt eine zentrale Herausforderung für Dienstleister.

· Wirtschaftliche Sensibilität : Die Massagetherapie wird oft als diskretionäre Dienstleistung angesehen, was sie anfällig für wirtschaftliche Abschwünge macht. Verbraucher können in Zeiten finanzieller Unsicherheit oder Rezession auf nicht wesentliche Dienstleistungen wie Massagen verzichten.

· Regulatorische und lizenzrechtliche Fragen : Die Massagetherapiebranche unterliegt in verschiedenen Regionen unterschiedlichen Vorschriften und Lizenzanforderungen. Die Einhaltung lokaler Gesetze kann komplex und kostspielig sein und stellt ein Hindernis für den Markteintritt und die Expansion dar.

· Wahrnehmung und Bewusstsein der Verbraucher : Trotz des wachsenden Bewusstseins betrachten einige Verbraucher die Massagetherapie immer noch als Luxus oder nicht wesentliche Dienstleistung, was ihre breitere Akzeptanz als regelmäßige Gesundheits- und Wellnesspraxis einschränkt.

· Sättigung des Marktes in entwickelten Regionen : In den entwickelten Märkten, insbesondere in Nordamerika und Europa, wird der Markt für Massagetherapien gesättigt, was es für Neueinsteiger schwierig macht, Fuß zu fassen, ohne einzigartige Dienstleistungen oder Wertversprechen anzubieten.

· Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsbedenken : Anhaltende Gesundheitsbedenken, einschließlich solcher in Bezug auf Hygiene und Sicherheit (z. B. Befürchtungen nach der Pandemie), können das Vertrauen der Verbraucher in den Besuch von Massagetherapieeinrichtungen beeinträchtigen und sich auf das Gesamtmarktwachstum auswirken.

Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen

Anbieter können sich differenzieren und einen treuen Kundenstamm aufbauen, indem sie Dienstleistungen anbieten, die auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse und Vorlieben ihrer Kunden zugeschnitten sind. Die Nutzung technologischer Fortschritte, wie z. B. Online-Buchungssysteme und personalisierte Behandlungspläne, erhöht nicht nur den Komfort, sondern auch die Kundenzufriedenheit.

Der Aufbau strategischer Partnerschaften mit Angehörigen der Gesundheitsberufe und die Integration von Massagetherapien in Wellness-Programme von Unternehmen tragen dazu bei, die Marktreichweite zu vergrößern und Glaubwürdigkeit zu etablieren. Die Fokussierung auf diese Ansätze ermöglicht es den Anbietern, wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und die steigende Nachfrage nach ganzheitlichen Gesundheitslösungen effektiv zu bedienen.

Jüngste Entwicklungen



Im März 2021 schloss Kempinski Hotels S.A. die Übernahme von Resense Spa S.p.A. ab und positionierte sich damit, seinen Kunden gehobene Spa-Dienstleistungen anzubieten. Dieser strategische Schritt erweitert das Portfolio von Kempinski, indem es Premium-Spa-Erlebnisse in sein Luxushotelangebot integriert und damit der wachsenden Nachfrage nach Wellness-Annehmlichkeiten bei anspruchsvollen Reisenden gerecht wird. Im Oktober 2020 eröffnete Hilton Hotels & Resorts das neue Hotel "DoubleTree" in Rajasthan, Indien. Dieses Hotel verfügt über hochmoderne Fitness- und Spa-Einrichtungen, die im Einklang mit dem Engagement von Hilton stehen, seinen Gästen ein umfassendes Erlebnis zu bieten. Durch die Einführung dieser Annehmlichkeiten möchte Hilton den Aufenthalt der Gäste verbessern und neben seinen renommierten Hospitality-Services auch Entspannungs- und Wellnessmöglichkeiten bieten.

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen



Massage-Neid

Hand- und Steinmassage und Gesichts-Spa

Elemente Massage

Massage-Höhen

Das Woodhouse Day Spa

MassageLuXe

Spavia

LaVida Massage

Massage Green Spa InterContinental Hotels Group plc

Markt für Massagetherapie-Dienstleistungen - Schlüsselsegmente

Nach Servicetyp:



Tiefengewebsmassage

Lymphmassage

Sportmassage

Onkologische Massage

Schwedische Massage Andere

Nach Dienstleistern:



Massagesalon

Krankenhaus/Kliniken Resorts/Hotels



Nach Zweck:



Schönheit/Pflege

Entspannung

Körperliche Fitness

Behandlung Andere



Nach Endbenutzer:



Männer Frauen

Nach Buchungskanal:



Online-Buchung

Telefonische Buchung Persönliche Buchung



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Südasien und Pazifik

Ostasien Naher Osten und Afrika



Author

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

