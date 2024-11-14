PDD Holdings To Report Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results On November 21, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings (“PDD Holdings” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The Company's management will hold an call at 7:30 AM ET on November 21, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at . The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

